Mohawk College softballers heading to provincials

Heron had quite a tourney.

She was top scorer with 12 points on Friday, when Mohawk opened with a 75-26 romp over the Lambton Lions.

Shaylee Doxtator had 10 points in Friday’s contest.

The Mountaineers first OCAA regular season game is this Friday at Niagara.

The Mohawk men’s basketball team never trailed in an 83-66 pre-season win over Loyalist College of Belleville, at the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre on Oct. 13.

Mohawk outscored the Lancers 29-9 in the first quarter and were never threatened.

Guard Lamar Barr was 3-for-4 on three point shots early and led the Mohawk scoring with 14 points.

Emmanuel Mukuna had 13 points and Frank Benneh added 10. Braedon Lenters pulled down 11 rebounds.

Tigh Chapman of Loyalist was 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 30 points.

He also had eight boards.

Mountaineers’ head coach Brian Jonker thought his team had really good energy in the first quarter. “

“We did a very good job on the boards and that was the difference and after that it was just maintaining things,” Jonker said.

Jonker doesn’t see his team as a run and gun side which scores a lot of threes.

“I think we’re going to hit our share of open shots,” said Jonker. “But scoring might be an issue all year. We’ve got to find different ways to be able to score.”

The Seneca Sting defeated the Mohawk Mountaineers 88-55, in OCAA pre-season men’s basketball at the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre on Saturday.

Trevor Hutton led the visitors with 18 points.

Adrian Achowna paced Mohawk with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Lamar Barr scored 12 points and Emmanuel Mukuna had 11 points.

The Mountaineers open the OCAA regular season on Friday at Niagara.

Mohawk runners continue to turn in some excellent results, with four top-10 performances at the Centennial Cross Country Invitational meet on Oct. 14.

Jason Laporta paced the Mountaineer men finishing fifth in 27:09.6 over an eight kilometre course.

Kyler Norton was ninth in 27:28.3.

Other Mohawk Results:

Sheldon Wilcox 35th in 29:36.4

Dylan Colquhoun 77th in 34:58.5

The race winner was Andrew Brown of St. Lawrence (Kingston) who was timed in 26:54.1

Fanshawe won the men’s team title.

Mohawk was sixth.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 6K, Mohawk’s Sarah Beiarsto was sixth, clocked in 24:10.3 and Lorelei Wiebe was 10th in 25:08.2.

Meghan Josling rounded out the Mountaineer contingent in 71st place in 35:06.7

The race winner was Rachel Hannah (unattached) in 22:35.4.

Fanshawe won the women’s team crown. Mohawk did not have enough runners for the team competition.

The Mohawk women’s soccer team scored three first half goals, en route to a 3-0 win over Redeemer Royals in OCAA play Oct. 11 at Redeemer.

Caitlin Laughlin scored in the sixth minute, Sarah Ongarato tallied three minutes later and Keigan Curran scored the game’s final goal in the 37th minute.

Not only did the Mountaineers battle through cold, wet and windy conditions for the victory, they also learned that Niagara played a goalless draw with West Division leading Fanshawe, to keep first place up in the air. The Falcons have a record of 7-0-1, while Mohawk is 6-1-2.

Mohawk and Fanshawe meet in London on Saturday.

Mountaineers’ co-head coach Michael Castellani said with the three points they picked up against Redeemer, they’ve given themselves the potential of finishing first and getting a bye to the OCAA Championship.

“The players are coming together as a team,” said Castellani. “We got to play some other players tonight and I think we’re in position to make our run."

The 1-1 draw the Mohawk women’s soccer team got at Fanshawe on Saturday would normally be a pretty good result.

Unfortunately they needed a win to have a chance at finishing first in the OCAA West Division.

The Mohawk men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to the Redeemer Royals in OCAA action at Redeemer Oct. 11.

The loss, in miserable weather conditions, left the Mountaineers with a 2-6-1 record.

A free kick by Jonathan Pereboom, from outside the penalty area, took a deflection off a Mohawk wall and found the corner of the net.

Mohawk head coach Carmine Lancia said his team was a bit unlucky on the goal and couldn’t break through after.

The team has had trouble scoring and the coach said it was definitely something they’ll look to fix next year.

The hometown Fanshawe Falcons defeated the Mohawk Mountaineers 1-0 which completed the Mohawk men’s soccer season on Saturday.

Mohawk, under new head coach Carmine Lancia, finished with a 2-7-1 record.

Fanshawe, improved to 7-0-2 and despite one game to go, will finish first in the OCAA West Division.

The Mohawk women’s volleyball team had two wins and two losses in the Niagara Knights tournament in Welland Oct. 14-15.

On Saturday the Mountaineers were swept by the Brock University Badgers, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15.

They bounced back, with a four set match with Durham, rallying to beat the Lords 19-25, 25-17, 25-14 25-15.

In Sunday’s action Georgian swept Mohawk 25-23, 26-24, 26-24.

But the Mountaineers levelled their record in their last match, defeating Montmorency of Laval Quebec, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24.

Mohawk finished with a 1-3 record in the Sting Men’s Volleyball Tournament at Seneca College.

Last Friday the Mountaineers bowed 3-1 to Sheridan in the opening game as the Bruins prevailed 27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21.

They then dropped a 3-2 verdict to the Canadian Mennonite University (CMU) Blazers of Winnipeg.

Set scores were 25-27, 29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9 for the Blazers.

On Saturday, Mohawk hit the win column against Canadore.

They went the distance again, in a 25-21, 14-25, 24-26, 26-24,15-12.

The Mountaineers were swept by Fanshawe in their final game, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16.

Sheridan won the tourney in four sets over CMU.

The Sheridan Bruins scored five of their six tries in the first half, en route to a 43-12 victory over the Mohawk Mountaineers in men’s rugby at Mohawk Sports Park last Saturday.

Jad Hamade led the Bruins with one try, a penalty and four converts.

Sheridan led 33-5 at the half.

Ryan German and Dan Francis scored Mohawk’s tries.

Jaeden Peters had a convert.

Mohawk head coach Bill Stuart said his team played better in the second half.

“We’re working on things,” he said. “We’ve got some new guys in different positions and are just trying things out for our final game next week.”

The Mountaineers, who are 0-5, visit Seneca on Sunday.

Sheridan is 5-0 and tied for first place with defending champion Georgian and will meet the Grizzlies in a big showdown in Barrie, also on Oct. 22.

The Mohawk women’s Rugby sevens were beaten in three games at the latest tournament at Fleming College in Peterborough. But the first two games were very close.

Sheridan topped Mohawk 12-5, Conestoga won 21-19 and Algonquin scored a 34-12 decision over the Mountaineers.

Mohawk badminton players got their first taste of tournament action last Friday and Saturday in an invitational at Humber College.

Ira Bugtai made it to the semi-finals in the women’s singles consolation round.

Head coach Tony Leite noted, Bugtai is returning to the college game.

“Ira has been away from school badminton,” he said. “However, you could not tell by how she played and performed this weekend.”

Most of the team was able to compete in all three events - singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The mixed doubles team of Victoria Duong and Terril Tang came up against a Humber team which a national player and after the first game they were able to regroup and put on an impressive performance.