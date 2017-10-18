Bishop Ryan's Kris Nichols no-hits the St. Thomas More Knights as the Celtics take Hamilton Catholic baseball title, 14-1

The Bishop Ryan Celtics were outstanding during the fall baseball season and they almost capped it with a perfect game.

Pitcher Kris Nichols was one-out away from tossing a perfect game as his Celtics defeated the St. Thomas More Knights 14-1 to capture the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic high school championship at Bernie Arbour Stadium Tuesday.

The contest went 4 ½ innings due to the mercy rule.

Next spring, Bishop Ryan will play a Halton opponent for the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference title. The winner then moves on to Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations tournament play.

Bishop Ryan reeled off four straight victories during the 2017 regular schedule before going 2-0 in the playoffs. It was the Celtics' fourth consecutive appearance in the league final – against four different opponents – and their first title since 2015.

“There’s always nerves coming into a championship game,” Celtics coach Joe DiIorio said. “It’s funny, the guys calmed me down a little bit. They know how to play the game. They knew what was at stake and came out very competitive. They wanted this more than anything.”

Bishop Ryan struck for two runs in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.

As for the Knights, they didn’t have a base runner until Jason Clapiz broke up the perfect-game bid with two out in the top of the fifth. He reached on an error – the first of two consecutive throwing errors by Celtic middle infielders after they had fielded ground balls cleanly.

“I don’t even know if Kris knew,” DiIorio said of Nichols brush with perfection. “He was so zoned in. When you’re out there, the goal is never really a perfect game. It’s to just not let the other team score.”

Nichols had to settle for a no-hitter. He struck out nine and walked one.