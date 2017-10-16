Glendale Bears clawing toward perfect Hamilton public high school senior boys football regular season

The Glendale Bears are roaring so far this Hamilton public high school senior boys football season.

Glendale hold first place and a 4-0 record in division II action. The Bears will face the second-placed Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs in their final game of the regular season on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Head coach Dave Cheeseman says his squad are doing well, but still need to get better as they gear up for the playoffs.

“We are feeling good heading into our last match of the regular season and looking forward to playing Sir Winston Churchill on its new turf field,” he said. “We need to continue to play a real physical game and we’ll need to establish our run game early against the Bulldogs to come out on top.”