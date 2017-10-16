Glendale Bears clawing toward perfect Hamilton public high school senior boys football regular season

The Glendale Bears are roaring so far this Hamilton public high school senior boys football season.
Glendale hold first place and a 4-0 record in division II action. The Bears will face the second-placed Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs in their final game of the regular season on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.
Head coach Dave Cheeseman says his squad are doing well, but still need to get better as they gear up for the playoffs.
“We are feeling good heading into our last match of the regular season and looking forward to playing Sir Winston Churchill on its new turf field,” he said. “We need to continue to play a real physical game and we’ll need to establish our run game early against the Bulldogs to come out on top.”
Glendale beat the Orchard Park Patriots 17-9 in their most recent game of the season on Oct. 12 at Glendale Secondary School thanks to majors by Vinny Pathammoudy and Duncan Genga.
The Bears have outscored their opponents 71 to 15 thus far this season.
“The key to our success has been the outstanding play of our defence,” Cheeseman said.
Glendale, which lost to the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 21-14 in the semifinals last season, will begin their playoff run next week.
The Bears will take on Sir Winston Churchill, Orchard Park, Nora Frances Henderson or the Delta Raiders in the semis on Oct. 26.
The championship is on Nov. 2.
Cheeseman said the playoffs are going to be exciting.
Any team can win, he said.
“There should be some really tight games; the league is very competitive, which always makes the playoffs very tense,” Cheeseman said. “We need to continue to play solid defence and our offence needs to be more consistent. We have moved the ball well, but haven’t been able to put a lot of points on the board.”
Glendale last appeared in the championship in 2014.
The Bears lost to the Saltfleet Storm 38-20.
“I think we have as good a shot as anybody else to win the final this season,” Cheeseman said. “We have found ways to win in the regular season. Hopefully, that trend will continue in the playoffs.”
The Glendale Bears are roaring so far this Hamilton public high school senior boys football season.
Glendale hold first place and a 4-0 record in division II action. The Bears will face the second-placed Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs in their final game of the regular season on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.
Head coach Dave Cheeseman says his squad are doing well, but still need to get better as they gear up for the playoffs.
“We are feeling good heading into our last match of the regular season and looking forward to playing Sir Winston Churchill on its new turf field,” he said. “We need to continue to play a real physical game and we’ll need to establish our run game early against the Bulldogs to come out on top.”
Glendale beat the Orchard Park Patriots 17-9 in their most recent game of the season on Oct. 12 at Glendale Secondary School thanks to majors by Vinny Pathammoudy and Duncan Genga.
The Bears have outscored their opponents 71 to 15 thus far this season.
“The key to our success has been the outstanding play of our defence,” Cheeseman said.
Glendale, which lost to the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 21-14 in the semifinals last season, will begin their playoff run next week.
The Bears will take on Sir Winston Churchill, Orchard Park, Nora Frances Henderson or the Delta Raiders in the semis on Oct. 26.
The championship is on Nov. 2.
Cheeseman said the playoffs are going to be exciting.
Any team can win, he said.
“There should be some really tight games; the league is very competitive, which always makes the playoffs very tense,” Cheeseman said. “We need to continue to play solid defence and our offence needs to be more consistent. We have moved the ball well, but haven’t been able to put a lot of points on the board.”
Glendale last appeared in the championship in 2014.
The Bears lost to the Saltfleet Storm 38-20.
“I think we have as good a shot as anybody else to win the final this season,” Cheeseman said. “We have found ways to win in the regular season. Hopefully, that trend will continue in the playoffs.”
The Glendale Bears are roaring so far this Hamilton public high school senior boys football season.
Glendale hold first place and a 4-0 record in division II action. The Bears will face the second-placed Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs in their final game of the regular season on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.
Head coach Dave Cheeseman says his squad are doing well, but still need to get better as they gear up for the playoffs.
“We are feeling good heading into our last match of the regular season and looking forward to playing Sir Winston Churchill on its new turf field,” he said. “We need to continue to play a real physical game and we’ll need to establish our run game early against the Bulldogs to come out on top.”
Glendale beat the Orchard Park Patriots 17-9 in their most recent game of the season on Oct. 12 at Glendale Secondary School thanks to majors by Vinny Pathammoudy and Duncan Genga.
The Bears have outscored their opponents 71 to 15 thus far this season.
“The key to our success has been the outstanding play of our defence,” Cheeseman said.
Glendale, which lost to the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 21-14 in the semifinals last season, will begin their playoff run next week.
The Bears will take on Sir Winston Churchill, Orchard Park, Nora Frances Henderson or the Delta Raiders in the semis on Oct. 26.
The championship is on Nov. 2.
Cheeseman said the playoffs are going to be exciting.
Any team can win, he said.
“There should be some really tight games; the league is very competitive, which always makes the playoffs very tense,” Cheeseman said. “We need to continue to play solid defence and our offence needs to be more consistent. We have moved the ball well, but haven’t been able to put a lot of points on the board.”
Glendale last appeared in the championship in 2014.
The Bears lost to the Saltfleet Storm 38-20.
“I think we have as good a shot as anybody else to win the final this season,” Cheeseman said. “We have found ways to win in the regular season. Hopefully, that trend will continue in the playoffs.”