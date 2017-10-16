Siblings Jaxson, Allysia Iaquinto clean up at annual CYO fall track meet at Marydale Park

Parents Joe and Michelle Iaquinto never have to worry about limiting the time their kids spend in front of TV or computer screens.

Siblings Jaxson, 8, and Allysia, 9 are more inclined to go inside and run track, or play soccer or touch football, than to sit inside in front of a screen.

Jaxson and Allysia, students at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School, have been cleaning up in their respective divisions at the Catholic Youth Organization’s cross-country meets at Marydale Park.

“I’ve won the last three years,” said Jaxson.