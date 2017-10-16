Siblings Jaxson, Allysia Iaquinto clean up at annual CYO fall track meet at Marydale Park

Parents Joe and Michelle Iaquinto never have to worry about limiting the time their kids spend in front of TV or computer screens.
Siblings Jaxson, 8, and Allysia, 9 are more inclined to go inside and run track, or play soccer or touch football, than to sit inside in front of a screen.
Jaxson and Allysia, students at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School, have been cleaning up in their respective divisions at the Catholic Youth Organization’s cross-country meets at Marydale Park.
“I’ve won the last three years,” said Jaxson.
Not to be outdone, Allysia has captured the first place ribbon for the last four years.
Both ran the cross country course distance of 1,530 metres this year at the annual fall meet.
For Allysia, the key to success is setting a steady speed and turning on the jets near the finish line.
“You kind of have to pace yourself,” she said.
For Jaxson, cross country training helps him maintain his conditioning for soccer with Global Premier Soccer (GPS).
Allysia plays soccer with Mount Hamilton Soccer Club.
Both siblings are also involved with the Hamilton Olympic Club.
For the last several years, Michelle and Joe have watched proudly from the finish line at each CYO event.
“I always hear whispers in the crowd, like ‘Oh that girl is always number one,’ or ‘That boy is so fast, watch him go,’” Michelle said proudly. “It’s so nice to hear those things about my kids, as everyone recognizes them and their efforts each and every year their run. As parents, we are completely proud of both of them.”
