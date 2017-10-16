Dundas Blues split weekend games

The Dundas Blues split two games last weekend to hold onto fourth place in the South Bloomfield Division of Ontario’s Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The local team’s offence was clicking and the entire squad stayed patient, as the Blues outlasted Port Dover in a back-and-forth contest to win 6-4 at home last Thursday. There appeared to be less patience the next night, as penalty problems exacerbated an already short bench and Dundas fell 3-1 in Dunnville.

The Blues sit one point behind third-place Niagara and one point ahead of fifth-place Dunnville. First-place Glanbrook remains undefeated, 10 points ahead of Dundas, while second-place Grimsby holds a five-point lead over the Blues.

Ben Sheppard, Danny Attridge, Brandon Waterhouse and Carter Franks all scored in the first two periods for Dundas on Thursday night. Port Dover kept coming back until Chris Cudek scored midway through the final frame to put Dundas up by one, then Ray Thompson scored five minutes later to give Dundas a two-goal margin.