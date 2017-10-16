Dundas Blues split weekend games

The Dundas Blues split two games last weekend to hold onto fourth place in the South Bloomfield Division of Ontario’s Provincial Junior Hockey League.
The local team’s offence was clicking and the entire squad stayed patient, as the Blues outlasted Port Dover in a back-and-forth contest to win 6-4 at home last Thursday. There appeared to be less patience the next night, as penalty problems exacerbated an already short bench and Dundas fell 3-1 in Dunnville.
The Blues sit one point behind third-place Niagara and one point ahead of fifth-place Dunnville. First-place Glanbrook remains undefeated, 10 points ahead of Dundas, while second-place Grimsby holds a five-point lead over the Blues.
Ben Sheppard, Danny Attridge, Brandon Waterhouse and Carter Franks all scored in the first two periods for Dundas on Thursday night. Port Dover kept coming back until Chris Cudek scored midway through the final frame to put Dundas up by one, then Ray Thompson scored five minutes later to give Dundas a two-goal margin.
Waterhouse, Thompson and Franks each had three points.
Jake Flemming had 28 saves for Dundas to earn the win.
Dundas took just four penalties, for a total of eight minutes, while Port Dover had 26 minutes on 10 infractions. Neither team scored on a power play, despite Dundas’ eight chances and Port Dover’s four.
That patience wasn’t evident the next night, as Dundas spent 39 minutes in the penalty box on 12 penalties, while Dunnville had 18 penalty minutes on eight infractions.
Both teams had two game misconduct penalties.
Dundas’ Colin Bilik stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced, but still suffered the loss.
Brandon Waterhouse, who scored and added three assists in a win the night before, netted Dundas’ only goal on Friday.
The Blues didn’t convert any of its six power-play opportunities into a goal, while Dunnville scored once in four chances.
Dundas doesn’t have much time to regroup, with its next game set for Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Glanbrook against the 10-0 division leaders. The Blues are scheduled to return home the next night to host Simcoe at 7:30 p.m. at Westoby Ice Surface at Olympic Park — also known as Olympic Arena — on Thursday, Oct. 19.
After a one-week break, Hagersville will visit Olympic’s Westoby arena on Thursday, Oct. 26.
The Dundas Blues Junior Hockey Club also hosts its annual fundraising all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Monday, Oct. 30 at Copetown Community Centre (1950 Governors Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s an important event this season, as the Blues have been forced out of the team’s home, Grightmire Arena, during renovations. The team needs all the support it can get this season while it waits to see how long the work takes to complete.
