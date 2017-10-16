Steven Mueller paces Hamilton Steelhawks to win over Dundas

Dundas Real McCoys captain Cam Watson recorded the first senior AAA goal ever scored in the history of the Harry Howell Arena only to have Hamilton Steelhawks Steven Mueller, with his second goal of the night, steal Watson’s thunder.

Mueller paced the Steelhawks to a 6-5 victory in Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) pre-season play. He also assisted on a third goal. Dundas led 4-1 after the first period and 5-4 after 40 minutes of play.

“We blew a couple leads, but we saw some things we really liked. Both clubs were missing some of the players who will play next week, however, we are ready to get started,” said coach Ron Bernacci.

The game was really a learning experience for everyone, from the players to the bench staff and executives, and to the arena staff.

Dave Biehler, Dundas Real McCoys’ vice-president, said the club was extremely happy to get a game in before its home opener on Friday, Nov. 3 against the Whitby Dunlops.

“It gave us a chance to sort a number of things out,” Biehler said. “The bar area will work well, however, we’ll have to put up some signage to direct people where the games are being played, and where to go inside the arena. Overall, we are excited to be at the Harry Howell Arena.”

The McCoys were the recipients of Watson’s first three-goal effort in the Howell Arena. Ben Skinner, the ACH Rookie of the Year for 2016-17, connected for two goals, one on the power play, and two assists. Shawn Snider set up five scoring plays and Tyler Turcotte picked up one assist.

Dundas opens its regular season on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Hamilton’s Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena against the Steelhawks.

In addition to Mueller, the Steelhawks got single goals from Matt Moore, Joe Tolles, Kyle McQuade, and Dylan Gilbert. Taylor Carnevalle set up two of the Steelhawks' goals.



