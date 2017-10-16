Ancaster Avalanche record intense 2-1 victory over powerful Niagara Falls Canucks

Rising to challenges and overcoming adversity are the hallmarks of a successful hockey team. The Ancaster Avalanche achieved both objectives in a pair of victories last week.

The challenge came in the form of the Niagara Falls Canucks, currently in second place in the Golden Horseshoe Conference. Most observers expect the Caledonia Corvairs and St. Catharines Falcons to battle for the conference crown, leaving Ancaster and Niagara Falls to tangle for third spot, which makes head-to-head battles between the two teams even more crucial. And so far, it’s 2-0 in favour of Ancaster, including an intense 2-1 victory over the Canucks last Saturday at Morgan Firestone Arena.

Luke Croucher’s goal at 5:45 of the third period provided the winning margin for Ancaster after the Avs’ Brad Lindsay and the Canucks’ Noah Borman had traded power-play goals earlier in the contest.

Adversity came both on and off the ice the very next day. En route to their game in Pelham, the Avs’ bus broke down. But after a flurry of phone calls, an armada of parents’ and players’ vehicles was mustered to make the trek down the Niagara peninsula in time for their game.

We had every excuse not to work hard, but we got better as the game went on and were able to impose our will on them.

The Avs took it all in stride and proceeded to demolish the Panthers 9-2.

“It was tough with regards to what happened with the bus,” said Avs coach Ken Peroff. “We had every excuse not to work hard, but we got better as the game went on and were able to impose our will on them.”

Liam Van Loon kicked things off for the Avs, scoring from well out on the team’s first shot. After Pelham evened the score, Graydon James, Derek Raposo and Noah Romeo staked Ancaster to a 4-1 lead. A defensive lapse late in the second allowed Pelham to cut the margin to 4-2, but after that it was all Avs as they rode in on the overmatched Pelham defence in wave after wave.

Van Loon, Matthew Bridgwater and Ben Woodhouse upped the lead to 7-2 by the middle of the third before Ancaster faced yet another test of their resolve. As the gap increased, so did the fierceness of an already unruly game and it came to a head as Ancaster’s Scott McLaren received a savage two-handed slash to the neck from Pelham’s Trevor Meecham.

“That’s the kind of thing we want to avoid,” said Peroff. “We just told everyone to keep in control, not to do anything stupid. We’ve got big games coming up and we couldn’t afford to lose our focus.”

So, the Avs channelled their energy into their attack and James added a pair of late goals to complete his hat trick, extend the Avs winning streak to four games and send the team into a pair of key upcoming games on a high note.