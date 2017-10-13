Golfers Johnny Travale, Luca Carestia place in top-30 at provincial high school championships

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic duo of Johnny Travale and Luca Carestia placed fourth and 27th respectively at the 2017 Ontario high school boys’ golf championships in Kingsville.

The two-day, 36-hole annual competition concluded Thursday at the 6,534-yard Kingsville Golf and Country Club.

Travale, from Bishop Ryan, carded a final-round 2-over-par 74 to finish with a 145 total, five shots behind individual winner Ethan Cardwell of Courtice.

Matthew Anderson of Mentor College in Mississauga placed second and Peyton Callens of Simcoe Holy Trinity came third.