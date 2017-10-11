Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer players will train the Italian way with ChievoVerona Academy

Tino and Turner are members of the Saltfleet Stoney Creek U10 squad, coached by Nico and Tino's dad, Rob Angelini. Rob will take part in the trip as a chaperone, along with Turner's dad, Dan.

"We were very excited," said Tino, who was barely out of diapers when he started playing soccer. Tino, a forward, loves scoring goals. The Grade 4 student at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School hopes to work on his volleys and aerial skills with ChievoVerona.

Along the way, Nico and Tino will also spend some time with family members in Ascoli.

For Turner, who plays right or left forward, the trip will be a great opportunity to see the sights while playing the game he loves. Turner was also selected directly from the July identification camp to attend the ChievoVerona Academy elite trip.

He hopes to improve on his individual skills, like sideways kicks, during March break.

Along with general sightseeing, one of the highlights of the trip is a visit to the San Siro for a game between home side A.C. Milan and ChievoVerona. The players will tour the San Siro, as well as the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, the stadium shared by ChievoVerona and its local rival, Hellas Verona.

"It'll probably be really cool, to see a new stadium," said Turner, a Grade 4 student at Mount Albion Elementary School.

The boys' eyes also lit up when they found out they will receive an authentic ChievoVerona track suit and uniform kit.

For Rob, the excursion is not only a chance to see the sights and connect with family, but also an opportunity to add a whole new dimension to his coaching skills.

Rather than spending a great deal of time on basic groundwork, Rob said Italian soccer academies focus more on individual ball control and aerial skills.

"I'm looking forward to picking up some drills and techniques and bringing them back here and working on them with the boys," said Rob.

The players and chaperones have booked their flights and are currently fundraising to cover training and travel costs. Anyone wishing to sponsor to trip is asked to contact Rob by email at rob@angeliniconstruction.com.



