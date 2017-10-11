Dundas Blues led by Cudek's seven goals

Chris Cudek scored a total of seven goals in two games last week, as the Dundas Blues beat Dunnville Mudcats 6-2 and Hagersville Hawks 5-3 to hold on to third place of the South Bloomfield Division in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The two wins improve Dundas’ record to four wins and three losses, four points behind second place Grimsby and eight points behind still unbeaten first place Glanbrook, with a game in hand.

Last Thursday against Dunnville, Cudek scored two goals in the first period and two more in the second period for a four-goal game. Danny Attridge and Connor Pilon each added a goal in the third period. Ray Thompson and Zac Plumb each had three assists. In net for Dundas, goalie Jake Flemming picked up 35 saves in the 6-2 win.

The Blues showed some patience against the Mudcats — with just nine penalties for 19 minutes in the box, while Dunnville had 14 infractions for 37 penalty minutes.

Two nights later in Hagersville, Cudek and Pilon scored in the first period for a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks scored twice in the second, but Cudek added his own second goal on a power play and Brent Carey also scored as Dundas maintained a two-goal lead.

Hagersville closed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, then Cudek scored his third of the night — and seventh of the week — to make it 5-3.

Thompson and Carter Franks each had three assists, giving Thompson six helpers in two games.

Flemming was back in net for Dundas and picked up 31 saves for the win.

Dundas hosts Port Dover on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Westoby Ice Surface at Olympic Park, then travel to Dunnville on Friday, Oct. 13. The Blues head to Glanbrook on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and host Simcoe Thursday, Oct. 19.