Senior football Storm comes back to beat Westmount

The Westmount Wildcats held an 8-7 second half lead over the Saltfleet Storm in Hamilton public high school senor football action at Westmount last Thursday, but the Storm came back to win the game 15-8.
Devon Daigle scored Westmount’s lone touchdown and Thomas Turner booted a single point and a convert for the Wildcats.
In other action last week, Sir Winston Churchill blanked Sir John A. Macdonald 37-0, Orchard Park edged Delta 22-20, Glendale defeated Nora Frances Henderson 15-6, Westdale hammered Sherwood 49-0 and Sir Allan MacNab blanked Waterdown 28-0.
The St. Thomas More Knights improved their record to 4-0 in Hamilton Catholic senior high school football action with a 34-0 win over Cathedral last week.
Knights’ running back Michael Chris-Ike ran for 210 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown.
Isaiah Parkinson ran five yards for a major and More quarterback Janeal Gordon tossed TD passes of 11 and two yards to Edgerin Williams-Hernandez and Ethan Monohan.
Knights’ kicker Andrew Seiedy kicked four converts and added field goals of 31 and 27 yards.
Elsewhere, Bishop Ryan beat St. Jean de Brebeuf 22-10 and Bishop Tonnos beat St. Mary 37-20.
Junior football play saw STM over Cathedral 35-0, BR blanked SJB 49-0 and Tonnos defeated St. Mary 21-7.
