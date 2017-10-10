Stoney Creek Camels’ Mitchell Richardson competing for Canada’s Men’s A rugby squad

Mitchell Richardson is playing for Canada’s Men’s A rugby squad on the global pitch.

The 21-year-old Saltfleet Storm, McMaster Marauders and Stoney Creek Camels rugby product is representing the country at the World Rugby Americas Pacific Challenge Oct. 7 to 15 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“This is my first time getting the call to put on the jersey for the senior team, so I’m very excited and honoured,” he said going into the event. “I have been chosen for the U18 and U20 teams, but nothing adds more excitement than getting the chance to run around with the big guys of the national team.”

Richardson, who’s been scrumming for eight years, was hand-picked for Canada’s Men’s A rugby squad as part of the senior men’s 15’s tour, after his performance at the Canadian Rugby Championship in August in Calgary, where he played for the Ontario Blues.

He received word that he’d been named to the squad in early September via email and was among 28 players selected for the team following the championship.

Canada A battled Argentina XV in its first game of the World Rugby Americas Pacific Challenge on Oct. 7. The squad lost 71-17.

Canada will face Tonga A in its second game of the challenge on Oct. 11.

The squad will then take on the USA Selects in its last match of the event, which is a key development tournament for up-and-coming players looking to gain international experience before test match windows.

Richardson, depending on his performance at the challenge, could get hand-picked to play for Canada A against the New Zealand Maori All Blacks in early November in Vancouver.

Richardson said heading into the challenge that he was looking to bring energy, excitement and dedication to the Canadian squad and help out his teammates in whatever way he could.