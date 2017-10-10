Ancaster Avalanche rebounds with convincing victories

After seeing their four-game win streak ended by the Caledonia Corvairs a week ago, the Avs rallied for a pair of emphatic home victories — a 5-2 triumph over the Fort Erie Meteors on Thursday and a 7-2 romp over the Buffalo Regals on Saturday.

“After the Caledonia game, we realized that we can compete with one of the best teams in the league,” said veteran Avs forward Nick Breault. “So we felt very energetic knowing that we had to come out of this weekend with four points (against weaker teams).”

The Avs recovery was due, in large part, to some inspired special teams work as their power play, which had been languishing in the middle ranks of the league with just a 14 per cent effectiveness rate, erupted for five goals on 13 chances (38.5 per cent). Meanwhile, Ancaster’s penalty killing units held their opponents to a mere one goal on 14 chances.

“We definitely focused a lot on our power play and penalty kill during practice,” said Breault. “The biggest thing was trying to build confidence in our abilities on special teams.”

We definitely focused a lot on our power play and penalty kill during practice.

That confidence was evident as Breault got things started for Ancaster against the Meteors with a pair of first-period man-advantage goals. After Fort Erie got one of those back, the Avs connected for three straight goals — an even strength marker from Evan Ilkos, a short-handed tally by Matthew Bridgwater in the second period and another power-play goal by Kyle Kennery in the third to provide more than enough offence for the Avs, who mounted a 43-shot barrage at the Meteors goal.

Ancaster netminder Tanner Sheppard, meanwhile, turned aside 25 to record his third win of the season.

The Avalanche followed that up with an even more dominant performance against the Regals. After allowing an early goal to Buffalo’s Nicholas Toscano just 1:45 into the game, Ancaster rebounded with five straight goals, two by Kennery, with singles from Ilkos, Bridgwater and Ben Hatanaka, two of which (by Kennery and Hatanaka) came on the power play.

Liam Van Loon and Luke Croucher added third period goals for good measure and Ryan Dugas made 15 saves as the Avs went on to collect their sixth win of the season. They now stand in fourth place in the Golden Horseshoe Conference, just four points behind the Niagara Falls Canucks, on whom they hold four games in hand.

The Avs face the Canucks in a key contest this Saturday (Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Morgan Firestone Arena). The game kicks off a busy segment of the schedule for the Avs, who will play four times in a seven-day span. The Niagara Falls game is followed by road matches against Pelham (Sunday, Oct. 15) and St. Catharines (Friday, Oct. 20) before the Avs return home to face Caledonia (Saturday, Oct. 21).



