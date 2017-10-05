Dundas Valley senior gilrs basketball earns second tournament medal

Dundas Valley Secondary School's senior girls basketball Gryphons added a second tournament medal and two more Hamilton league wins last week.

At the Orillia Blackball Classic tourney the weekend of Sept. 30, Dundas Valley advanced to the final four of the 16-team tournament with wins of 58-30 over Collingwood and 45-25 over Newmarket's Sacred Heart.

In a semi-final, Dundas Valley faced eventual tournament champion Frontenac of Kingston and lost 42-31. It was the Dundas school's second loss of the season.

In the bronze medal game, Dundas Valley topped Barrie's St. Joseph Catholic High School by a score of 49-27.

It's the second medal at an out-of-town tournament in the first month of the season for the Gryphons. The team won silver at the Welland Notre Dame Tournament two weeks ago, winning three games and dropping only the championship final to the host team.

After returning home, Dundas Valley remained undefeated in regular season play, beating Hamilton District Christian High School 53-29 on Oct. 3, then topping Westdale Secondary School 65-60 two days later.

The two wins improved Dundas Valley's regular season record to four wins and no losses - with three games left on the schedule. The Gryphons host Vanier on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Ancaster on Tuesday, Oct. 17, then travel to Waterdown on Thursday, Oct. 19.

