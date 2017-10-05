Hamilton Catholic board/Special Olympics hosts Sports Day

Mother Nature co-operated this time so that the third annual Physical Activity and Healthy Living (PAHL) Sports Day could be held at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School.
Prolonged rainy weather last spring forced postponement of the popular event.
However, mild and dry fall conditions greeted the student/athletes, educational assistants and volunteers Wednesday as seven separate sporting activities were available at Bishop Ryan’s field and gym.
Sponsored by the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board in partnership with Special Olympics Ontario, the PAHL Day brings student athletes with special educational needs and their mentors together in a spirit of competition, fun and friendship. It’s all to celebrate physical activity and healthy living.
“It warms my heart to see this play out the way it did,” said Jeff Zwolak, co-chair, along with Michael Sciullintano-Viscoso, of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board PAHL committee.
“This was supposed to happen last May. It was a tough decision to postpone it. The kids do forge relationships with kids from other schools through this event.”
A special-education teacher at Bishop Tonnos, Zwolak praised the Bishop Ryan staff for hosting and the board for its spirit of co-operation.
“They came through with flying colours and made it awesome,” he said.
With danceable tunes adding to the festive atmosphere throughout the three hours — plus barbecue hotdogs for all — the PAHL groups rotated between golf, football, soccer, baseball, floor hockey, curling and rest/dance.
“It’s a good day,” said Matt Saddler of Bishop Ryan. “Everyone gets to participate in way-cool sports.”
A Grade 11 student, Saddler took part — as all the student-athletes did — wearing their school jerseys. And his Celtics spirit showed.
“I’m representing the school,” Saddler said. “Bishop Ryan’s colour is green … we bleed green.”
Saddler, who served as his school’s official representative, recited the prayer during opening ceremonies. That’s nothing new for him, though, since he has done that regularly for morning announcements at Bishop Ryan.
His accomplishments at the school also include qualifying in the 100-metre dash (ambulatory category) at the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference track and field championships last spring at Mohawk Sports Park.
Aside from athletics, Saddler has sung a solo with the BR Xpression vocal ensemble.
“I felt like I was the second Justin Bieber or something,” he said.
Also on hand to share in the joyous experience of PAHL Day were Catholic board officials, Bishop Douglas Crosby and representatives from Hamilton Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario.
David Hansen, the board’s director of education, praised the efforts of PAHL Sports Day organizers.
“Your passion for this work is inspiring,” he said.
Hansen told the athletes they should be honoured and proud of themselves for coming out to represent their high schools.
“Today is about you being active and working together as a team with your school colours on,” he said. “The No. 1 thing is to have fun and participate with your friends out there on the field and in the gym.”
