Hamilton Catholic board, Special Olympics host Sports Day

A Grade 11 student, Saddler took part in wearing his school jersey, as all the student athletes did — and his Celtics spirit showed.

“I’m representing the school,” Saddler said. “Bishop Ryan’s colour is green … we bleed green.”

Saddler, who served as his school’s official representative, recited the prayer during opening ceremonies. That’s nothing new for him, though, since he has done that regularly for morning announcements at Bishop Ryan.

His accomplishments at the school also include qualifying in the 100-metre dash (ambulatory category) at the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference track and field championships last spring at Mohawk Sports Park.

Aside from athletics, Saddler has sung a solo with the BR Xpression vocal ensemble.

“I felt like I was the second Justin Bieber or something,” he said.

Also on hand to share in the joyous experience of PAHL Sports Day were Catholic board officials, Bishop Douglas Crosby and representatives from Hamilton Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario.

David Hansen, the board’s director of education, praised the efforts of PAHL Sports Day organizers.

“Your passion for this work is inspiring,” he said.

Hansen told the athletes they should be honoured and proud of themselves for coming out to represent their high schools.

“Today is about you being active and working together as a team with your school colours on,” he said. “The No. 1 thing is to have fun and participate with your friends out there on the field and in the gym.”