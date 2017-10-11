Hamilton Hawks faceoff against Chinese hockey club

One of the biggest games the Hamilton Hawks midget AA girls' hockey team will play this season won’t count in the standings.
The group of 15- to 17-year-olds will be facing off against the Qiqihar Randy Women’s Ice Hockey Club in an exhibition game at Inch Park Arena at noon on Oct 15.
Qiqihar is located in Heilongjiang province in northeast China with a population of more than 800,000. The team was founded in 2002
The Chinese team, which is on an exhibition tour of southern Ontario, has 10 players who are 19 to 23-years-of-age and their roster includes nine players who have played on China’s national team.
“It’s going to be fast and it’s probably going to be physical as well because a lot of them are older,” said Julia McDonald, a 15-year-old Hawks defenceman and Bishop Ryan student who is playing her first season at the Midget AA level. “I think everyone’s going to play better because of the pressure.”
Hawks forward Maddy Rule said the team has been working hard through the pre-season to get ready for the “friendly” international match.
“We’re a really fast team up front,” said the 16-year-old Westmount student. “I think that’s really going to be our strength, getting the forecheck on hard.”
Hawks head coach Taylor Abbott, who moved up to the AA squad after coaching the Midget A team last season, scouted the Qiqihar team in Ancaster last week when they beat the Avalanche 5-3 and came away impressed.
“They’re a quick team that moves the puck well,” he said.
Abbott noted all his players except Teagan Baldwin are new to the AA squad this season and the game against the Chinese club will be a good learning experience.
“The big thing to get out of it is to be able to handle a high-pressure game,” Abbott said. “A game that has a lot of fans and a lot of coverage; play with some nerves in your belly and perform under pressure.”
Abbott said the Hawks are icing a fast-skating, attack-oriented team this season.
“I want to pressure teams to make turnovers,” said Abbott who noted his defenders have some size and can shoot well from the blue line.
“All six of them have big shots,” he said.
Admission is free — seating is limited — and the game will feature three, 20-minute periods with intermissions.
If the game is tied after 60 minutes, it will be officially recorded as a draw, but there will also be a best-of-five postgame shootout. If the score remains tied after the shootout, single shooters will continue until the tie is broken.
