Highland grad Shanien O’Neill earns softball honours

Highland Secondary School graduate Shanien O’Neill was named the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Women’s Softball Athlete of the Week for the seven-day period ending Oct. 1.

The fourth-year Mohawk College pitcher/infielder hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Mohawk to a 7-6 victory over Fanshawe on Sept. 27.

In the second half of a doubleheader. O’Neill then went two-for-four, including a triple, and scored twice in a 15-10 win.

She hit two more triples, going three-for-four in a 9-4 loss to St. Clair on Sept. 30.