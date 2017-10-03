Stoney Creek Girls Hockey Association drops puck for fourth Girls Hockey Day in Hamilton this weekend

Stoney Creek Girls Hockey Association representatives say their fourth Girls Hockey Day in Hamilton is going to be the best one to date.

President Brian Cleary said this year’s event will be held at FirstOntario Centre on Oct. 7 in collaboration with the Hamilton Bulldogs and in conjunction with the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Girls’ Ice Hockey Weekend Oct. 7 and 8.

“It promises to be our biggest one yet,” he said, adding the association forged a partnership with the Bulldogs in the spring. “The Bulldogs have been showing a Girls Hockey Day promo video during their home games and they’ve really bought into the event. They’ve really put a huge effort into making sure everybody knows about it, so it’s been great working with them.”

Girls Hockey Day will feature both local and out-of-town talent.

The Stoney Creek Bantam AA Sabres will face the Ancaster Bantam AA Avalanche from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the Stoney Creek Midget AA Sabres will square off against the Hamilton Midget AA Hawks from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast live on Cable 14 before the Hamilton Bulldogs take on the Niagara IceDogs at 7 p.m. They’ll also mark the first league matchups for all four squads, with the Bantam AA Sabres having an 8-3 record and Midget AA Sabres holding a 12-3 record in exhibition and tournament action so far this season.

Cleary, who’s also the Midget AA Sabres’ head coach, said Girls Hockey Day will feature many high-calibre athletes, some of whom already have scholarships for Division I schools in the United States.

“These girls are phenomenal players,” he said. “This isn’t about wins or losses. It’s about getting the word out there about how great these girls are and showcasing their talents.”

The association held its third Girls Hockey Day in Hamilton at Gateway Ice Centre earlier this year, second event at Gateway in December 2015 as part of the 2015-16 season and first one at the ice centre in January 2015 to cover the 2014-15 season.

It created Girls Hockey Day to further promote girls hockey in the Greater City of Hamilton, following the success of the 2014 Esso Cup at Gateway. The Midget AA Sabres hosted the event – which features the country’s top female midget hockey squads battling it out for the National Female Midget Championship – and lost to the Sudbury Lady Wolves 3-2 in the bronze medal game.