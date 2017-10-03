Dundas Blues drop three straight after fast start

With three straight losses last weekend, the Dundas Blues finished the week in fourth place of the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Bloomfield Division — one point out of a third-place tie and nine points behind the unbeaten Glanbrook Rangers.

The young Blues team looks to turn the tide after a well-earned break. Following three games in four days — including two on the road — Dundas returns home to host Dunnville Thursday, Oct. 5 at Westoby Ice Surface in Olympic Park. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Dundas had a tough introduction to the division-leading Rangers, last Thursday, falling behind 3-0 in the first period en route to a 7-1 loss — Dundas' first loss of the season after wins in the team’s first two games under new head coach Andrew Tait.

It didn't get any easier for the Blues, dropping a tight game in Grimsby to the Peach Kings one night later by a score of 3-1. Grimsby's third goal came on an empty net in the third period.

Dundas had a chance to stay above .500 when they travelled to Simcoe Sunday night — a win over home team would have put the blues solidly in third place. Chris Cudek scored on a power play four minutes in to give Dundas a 1-0 lead, but Simcoe tied it up with three seconds left in the opening period.

Simcoe scored first in the second period to go up 2-1, then Steven Bell found the net for Dundas to tie it at 2-2. Simcoe scored twice within 30 seconds to take a 4-2 lead.

The back-and-forth contest continued in the final period as Jamieson Buck and Connor Pilon scored back-to-back to tie the game 4-4. Simcoe took the lead back with a goal in the final two minutes, and sealed the deal with an empty-net goal with four seconds left.

Goalie Colin Bilik stopped 35 of 40 shots, and the Blues put 30 shots on Simcoe’s goalie.

On Thursday, Dundas managed only 21 shots, despite eight power play opportunities, while limiting the Rangers to only one power play. Glanbrook put 35 pucks on Dundas's net. Blues goalies Colin Bilik and Tyler Carson split time in net.

On Friday, Dundas and Grimsby were even — with 26 shots by the Blues and 27 by the Peach Kings.