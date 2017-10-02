Bishop Ryan downs St. Mary 43-0 in city Catholic high school senior boys football

The Bishop Ryan Celtics faced the St. Mary Crusaders in their second game of the Hamilton Catholic high school senior boys football season on Sept. 29 at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School.

Bishop Ryan’s Levar Anderson, Jacob Patten, Xavier Masotti and Leo Hernandez all scored majors to help lift the Celtics to a 43-0 victory.

The squad will take on the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. at St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic Secondary School. It's 1-1 going into the game.

To track Bishop Ryan’s run this season, visit hwcdsb.ca/participate/srfootball/.