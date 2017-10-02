Ancaster’s Bishop Tonnos advances to GHAC golf championship

The Bishop Tonnos Titans are team champions of Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic high school golf for 2017.

A four-event tour concluded Friday at King’s Forest with Tonnos finishing first in points for the third time — St. Mary and Bishop Ryan tied for top spot on the other occasion. Competitions were earlier held at Flamborough Hills, Chedoke and Southbrook.

With the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association title, the Titans foursome of Luca Carestia, Mathias Krauss, Adam Maclean and Alex Duarte advance to the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference (GHAC) championship on Thursday at Beverly Golf and Country Club.

First and second-place overall finishers in the individual category who were not on the winning team — Johnny Travale of Bishop Ryan and Michael Guyatt of St. Thomas More — will also be representing the Hamilton Catholic league against Halton’s elite golfers at GHAC.

Tonnos’s most recent team championship in golf was 2015.

“I thought we were very balanced and steady overall,” Titans coach Rob Puglia said of his squad’s performance during the past two weeks at the four courses. “We weren’t overpowering or flashy. Our guys all have solid games.

“We’ve got three Grade 10 kids and Luca is in Grade 11.”

Carestia was Tonnos’ top performer. He and Guyatt both had 8-over-par scores of 80 to lead the field at King’s Forest. Carestia (68-74-69) also placed second to Travale (65-67-64) at Southbrook, Chedoke and Flamborough Hills.

The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations boys golf championship is scheduled for Oct. 11-12 at Kingsville Golf and Country Club.



