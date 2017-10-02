Dundas Real McCoy and Hamilton Steelhawks face off in pre-season

Dundas Real McCoys are on the ice and raring to go.

On Friday, Oct. 13, the McCoys host the Hamilton Steelhawks in their first Allan Cup Hockey pre-season game.

Both clubs are eager to begin the season, and view the match as a chance to iron out some of the kinks both clubs may have.

“The game will give us a chance to look at some of our new talent, and to test drive the Harry Howell Arena for the coming season,” said McCoys president and general manager Don Robertson.

Tickets for the game are $5 each, with kids under 12 admitted free of charge. The Harry Howell Arena is located at Clappison’s Corners on Highway 5 and Highway 6 in Flamborough.

Coach Ron Bernacci said the McCoys are happy with their training camp so far.

“We have young guys showing off their speed and skill, while our veterans are getting back into game shape. We will play our first three games on the road, so a strong start will be very important this year. We need to get off on the right track, right off from the start,” said Bernacci.

The McCoys training camp continues throughout October, and is open to the public each Tuesday (10 p.m.), and Friday night (8 p.m.) in the Howell arena. Dundas will open its regular season Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. when they will play the Steelhawks in Hamilton’s Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.

For the 2017-18, Allan Cup Hockey has adopted a 17-player roster limit for all games. The executive believes that the reduction in roster size will provide first-line players more opportunities on the ice, and provide the fans with a better game experience.

2017-18 Allan Cup Hockey season tickets are available through the Com/Choice Realty, 44 York Rd. in Dundas. Season tickets are $125, and there are several prizes available, including a featured prize, an autographed Austin Mathews, Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.