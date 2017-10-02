Experience prevails as Ancaster Avalanche meets Caledonia

The new-look Ancaster Avalanche went up against an old nemesis in what coach Ken Peroff described as a “benchmark” game last week.

And, for a time, it appeared that the rookie-heavy Avs were poised to make a potent statement against the perennial powerhouse Caledonia Corvairs. In the end, however, experience prevailed and Ancaster went down to a 5-2 defeat at Morgan Firestone Arena.

From the beginning, the Avs battled evenly against a team which is perhaps not the juggernaut it was in past seasons, but remains a commanding force in the Golden Horseshoe Conference.

“It was an exciting game, with a lot of emotion and compete by both teams,” said Ancaster forward Ben Hatanaka. “We had good intensity and energy.”

It was an exciting game, with a lot of emotion and compete by both teams.

The Avalanche, while not matching the Corvairs stride-for-stride, did manage to match them goal-for-goal. Brad Lindsay and Liam Van Loon both connected for Ancaster, and solid goaltending from Ryan Dugas held the contest in a 2-2 deadlock up until the midway mark of the second period.

But a power-play goal by TJ Hughes at 8:51 of the second period tipped the balance in favour of Caledonia, and third-period markers by Eddie Schulz and Jesse Barwell sealed the Avs’ fate. Andrew Burns and Adam Craievich had Caledonia’s first-period goals.

And although it was frustrating to lose and see their four-game winning streak come to an end, said Hatanaka, it wasn’t an entirely negative experience. Lessons were learned.

“With a young team like ours, the biggest lesson that we have to learn is to limit our mistakes,” said Hatanaka. “If you give a team like Caledonia opportunities, they’re bound to capitalize.”

As the Avs regroup for a pair of games against Fort Erie (Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Morgan Firestone Arena) and Buffalo (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Morgan Firestone Arena), the biggest question is whether those lessons will be applied.

“It was a solid effort,” said Peroff. “When you play a team of that calibre, it provides you with a benchmark. We know where we stand and now we have to buy in as a group to get to where we want to be.”