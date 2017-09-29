Hamilton’s St. Mary Crusaders turn in solid performance against St. Thomas More

Jessica Angelini scored a game-high 14 points for the Knights. Alessandra Chiarot added seven and Alexis Stewart chipped in with six.

St. Mary lost 54-46 to the visiting Cardinal Newman Cardinals earlier in the week and Wesolowski said the focus against More was to not be outworked.

“The bottom line was we got our fair share of rebounds and we didn’t against Newman,” Wesolowski said. “This time we weren’t giving the other team two and three shots every possession.

“And we made some big plays offensively when it mattered.”

Kristin Spotswood’s three-point basket at the buzzer to end the third quarter gave St. Mary a lead (33-30) which it never relinquished.

“We allowed them to shoot the lights out behind the arc,” More coach Ralph Bozzo said.

“Looking at the stat sheet, they made eight threes for 24 points. That’s almost half of their points. That was the difference. We didn’t get out there to defend those shots.”

The Knights were coming off an impressive championship victory at the 32-team Western University tournament.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons to go to this year,” Bozzo said. “We’ve got a deep bench. We really don’t lose much in terms of quality of players. I’m really happy with our team. Tonight, unfortunately, we were not on our A game. St. Mary was.”

St. Mary and More are two of the eight entries competing at the St. Mary Tip-Off Classic tournament, which was set to start Friday, Sept. 29.

Then, from Oct. 20-22, the More Hoops tournament will again feature 10 elite girls basketball teams from across the province.

In junior girls basketball action Thursday, More improved its record to 4-0 with a 39-35 win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders. Elsewhere, Newman topped the Bishop Tonnos Titans, 53-37, the Cathedral Gaels breezed past the ACMT Jaguars, 75-15, and the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves downed the Bishop Ryan Celtics, 74-19.