Hamilton’s St. Mary Crusaders turn in solid performance against St. Thomas More

Led by rookie Jayme Foreman, St. Mary travelled to the St. Thomas More gym and defeated the Knights 51-43 in a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic senior girls high school basketball game Thursday.
Foreman, a Grade 10 student, tossed in 12 points and turned in a solid all-around performance as the defending-champion Crusaders improved their record to 2-1. The loss dropped More to 1-1.
“I feel that I’m pretty calm under pressure,” said Foreman who drained three, three-point shots in the second half as St. Mary erased a six-point More lead.
“I don’t get too rattled. I try to be a team player on offence and defence.”
Crusaders coach Rich Wesolowski likes the effort and aggressiveness he sees from Foreman.
“Jayme doesn’t have any fear in her game,” Wesolowski said. “She’ll just go out there and play. She’s not afraid to make mistakes.
“She crashes the boards hard and can really get rebounds.”
Wesolowski and Foreman agree that More is always a tough opponent.
“We gave it our all,” Foreman said. “Our defensive help got better. We really worked hard. We just knew we had to box out and get rebounds.”
Other top scorers for St. Mary were Taite Cleland with 11 points, Tatyana Boskovic, with eight, and Mia Palango, with seven.
Jessica Angelini scored a game-high 14 points for the Knights. Alessandra Chiarot added seven and Alexis Stewart chipped in with six.
St. Mary lost 54-46 to the visiting Cardinal Newman Cardinals earlier in the week and Wesolowski said the focus against More was to not be outworked.
“The bottom line was we got our fair share of rebounds and we didn’t against Newman,” Wesolowski said. “This time we weren’t giving the other team two and three shots every possession.
“And we made some big plays offensively when it mattered.”
Kristin Spotswood’s three-point basket at the buzzer to end the third quarter gave St. Mary a lead (33-30) which it never relinquished.
“We allowed them to shoot the lights out behind the arc,” More coach Ralph Bozzo said.
“Looking at the stat sheet, they made eight threes for 24 points. That’s almost half of their points. That was the difference. We didn’t get out there to defend those shots.”
The Knights were coming off an impressive championship victory at the 32-team Western University tournament.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons to go to this year,” Bozzo said. “We’ve got a deep bench. We really don’t lose much in terms of quality of players. I’m really happy with our team. Tonight, unfortunately, we were not on our A game. St. Mary was.”
St. Mary and More are two of the eight entries competing at the St. Mary Tip-Off Classic tournament, which was set to start Friday, Sept. 29.
Then, from Oct. 20-22, the More Hoops tournament will again feature 10 elite girls basketball teams from across the province.
In junior girls basketball action Thursday, More improved its record to 4-0 with a 39-35 win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders. Elsewhere, Newman topped the Bishop Tonnos Titans, 53-37, the Cathedral Gaels breezed past the ACMT Jaguars, 75-15, and the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves downed the Bishop Ryan Celtics, 74-19.
