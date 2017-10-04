Growing into the game

Cheryl Simon had reason to hesitate when a friend suggested she take up Canada’s favourite sport — and not because she was already 39.
“I said, ‘I can’t even skate. I can’t play hockey,’” the pension administrator recalls. “I’d always wanted to play hockey because I played road hockey as a kid, but never had the opportunity to play.”
Simon seized her chance by taking skating lessons that summer, then joining the Hamilton Women’s Hockey League (HWHL) in the fall — a move made easier because its six divisions are based on skill, from beginner to competitive elite.
After two seasons, she switched to goal, a position she’s played for 10 years.
“Now, I play as much as I can,” says Simon, who moved up divisions as her skills got better, then back down a notch to keep the level of competition even with her age.
Now on the non-profit league’s 10-member executive, she says having players of comparable abilities in each division helps fulfil the ultimate goal of having fun while getting some exercise and enjoying a social outing.
“People will say, ‘I played in leagues with different levels and I never touched the puck’ — because they’re a weaker player — ‘but, in this league, I actually get to touch the puck.’”
That approach and the growing popularity of women’s hockey have helped her league’s own evolution since it began with just four teams in 1994.
Playing every Sunday out of Wentworth Arenas on Wilson Street in Ancaster, the HWHL had 525 players on 38 teams last season and now touts itself as the biggest recreational women’s league in Ontario.
The coming season starts on Oct. 15 and runs for 22 weeks, also offering a master’s division that plays on Friday evenings for players over 35.
All play is non-contact and new players are evaluated in an on-ice “skills and drills” session before being placed on a team.
“The league really encourages women who are looking for some sort of outlet, who may never have played hockey. It doesn’t matter how old you are,” says executive member Penny LeFebour.
She fits that bill: she began playing at 42 and says she could barely skate at the time, but she wanted to find something to do outside of her then-job in health care.
“It’s just one of those things you kind of fall into once you skate around and learn the fundamentals of the game,” says LeFebour, 55, who is a winger.
“You can play as long as you want. That’s why people keep coming out and the league gets bigger every year,” she adds. “You’re playing against players of the same abilities, so people aren’t overwhelmed and they don’t give up.”
League president Wendy Dalley says perhaps the most unique aspect is that all referees are also women, which she believes makes for a different game than when men oversee action — as is the case in another summer league she plays in.
“It seems the women just more understand our calibre of play, whereas the men kind of fluff us off,” she says. “There’s more attention to detail and (they) really keep the games under control.”
But, Dalley says the social aspect is also central to the league’s success.
In her case, she’s been playing defence for years on a team that includes friends she’s known since she was a youngster. The camaraderie typically extends to enjoying a cold one after a game at the arena bar.
She laughs when asked if teams hold practices.
“Us ladies are too old to practise,” she says. “It would just ruin our efforts to go play the game.”
For more information on the league, visit hwhl.ca or email hwhlhockey@gmail.com.
