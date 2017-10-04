Growing into the game

All play is non-contact and new players are evaluated in an on-ice “skills and drills” session before being placed on a team.

“The league really encourages women who are looking for some sort of outlet, who may never have played hockey. It doesn’t matter how old you are,” says executive member Penny LeFebour.

She fits that bill: she began playing at 42 and says she could barely skate at the time, but she wanted to find something to do outside of her then-job in health care.

“It’s just one of those things you kind of fall into once you skate around and learn the fundamentals of the game,” says LeFebour, 55, who is a winger.

“You can play as long as you want. That’s why people keep coming out and the league gets bigger every year,” she adds. “You’re playing against players of the same abilities, so people aren’t overwhelmed and they don’t give up.”

League president Wendy Dalley says perhaps the most unique aspect is that all referees are also women, which she believes makes for a different game than when men oversee action — as is the case in another summer league she plays in.

“It seems the women just more understand our calibre of play, whereas the men kind of fluff us off,” she says. “There’s more attention to detail and (they) really keep the games under control.”

But, Dalley says the social aspect is also central to the league’s success.

In her case, she’s been playing defence for years on a team that includes friends she’s known since she was a youngster. The camaraderie typically extends to enjoying a cold one after a game at the arena bar.

She laughs when asked if teams hold practices.

“Us ladies are too old to practise,” she says. “It would just ruin our efforts to go play the game.”

For more information on the league, visit hwhl.ca or email hwhlhockey@gmail.com.