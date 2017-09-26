Mohawk College soccer women score win in Windsor

With the win, Mohawk upped its record to 5-1, while Lambton slipped to 0-5.

The Mountaineers’ next game will be this Saturday when they meet St. Clair in a return match at the Redeemer outdoor field.

It will kickoff at 2 p.m.

Laura Stankovic and Caitlin Laughlin scored two goals each as the Mohawk women’s soccer team whitewashed the Redeemer Royals 6-0 at Redeemer Field on Sept. 19.

Stankovic collected her goals in the first half.

Laughlin got one in each half. Jessica Johnson and Sarah Ongarato also scored, while Sabrina Mariani recorded the shutout.

Stankovic said even though Redeemer is struggling, Mohawk stuck to its game.

“You make sure you have all your players on the same page, play your game, keep your energy and intensity for the entire 90 minutes,” said Stankovic who noted things are going very well for the Mountaineers. “We’re really pleased with the start. Even the game we lost, we played amazing.”

Korede Adepitan scored four consecutive goals in the first half and added two markers in the second, as the St. Clair Saints hammered the Mohawk Mountaineers 9-1 in OCAA men’s soccer in Windsor last Saturday.

The Saints improved their record to 3-1, while Mohawk dropped to 1-4.

Nathaniel Walters had two goals for St. Clair and Chris Spadafora added one.

For Mohawk, Alex McLung got their lone goal to make the score 5-1, but Spadafora replied a minute later.

The Mountaineers were down a man near the end of the game, with Santiago Velesquez-Ruiz being sent off for two yellow cards.

It was off to Sarnia last Sunday where Mohawk scored a 1-0 win over the Lambton Lions.

Damian Heaney got the lone goal in the 48th minute. Philip Lucek recorded the shutout.

Redeemer Royals rallied in the second half for a 2-1 victory over the Mohawk Mountaineers in men’s soccer on Sept. 19 at Redeemer.

It looked like Redeemer would open the scoring in the 38th minute when Jeremy Petrusma was tackled and injured inside the 18 yard box and the Royals were awarded a penalty.

Wes Schilstra fired his spot kick to the lower corner, but Mohawk’s Philip Lucek made a dazzling save to his left, to keep the game goalless.

It was just one of many great stops a busy Lucek made throughout the contest.

A mere five minutes after the Redeemer miss, the Mountaineers were awarded a penalty when Santiago Velasquez-Ruiz was taken down in the area and Justin Dargue blasted home the only goal of the first half.

The second half was dominated by the Royals, but they couldn’t beat Lucek until the 59th minute when Ryley Cribbin banged home the equalizer in a big scramble.

Cribbin had just re-entered the game after taking a breather.

It looked like the game would end in a draw, especially when a good Royals’ chance was cleared off the line by the Mountaineers, but with just five minutes remaining of the 90, a through ball was played to Enzo Guerra, who calmly potted the winner.

Mohawk head coach Carmine Lancia, who agreed his goalkeeper played a fantastic game, had problems elsewhere.

“We’re a bit disjointed right now,” he said. “We need to just keep working at it and hopefully it comes together; we’ve still got time, with six games to play, so hopefully can have a better second half of the season.”

The big inning was the story in wins by Mohawk and Humber, in OCAA women’s softball at Mohawk Sports Park last Sunday.

Mohawk scored five times in the first inning, and then rode the exceptional arm of Aimee Leduc, in a 6-2 decision over the Hawks, in game one.

A two run triple by Shanien O’Neill highlighted the quick outburst, with MacKenzie Phillpot, Courtney Cole and Emma Nordoff also driving in runs in the first frame.

The Mohawk lead got to six runs in the sixth inning after O’Neill stroked an RBI double.

Some sloppy fielding in the seventh and final inning cost Leduc a shutout, with Kyra Gay and Jenna Hillman driving in Hawks’ runs.

Leduc picked up the win and Rachel Matheson-Green was saddled with the loss.

In the second game, Leduc was out there on the rubber again and put up first and second inning blanks, but then got in trouble and was relieved by O’Neil in the third.

Humber scored five runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth frame, as the mercy rule kicked in with the Hawks up 10-0.

In the third frame, Elisa Gregoris had an RBI single, a wild pitch plated another run, Sarah Franchetto contributed a sacrifice fly, Bonnie Gillingham had an RBI single and Meaghan Murphy walked with the bases loaded.

In the fourth, Fianchetto singled home a run, there was a sacrifice fly and Murphy once again walked with the bases loaded.

In the Humber fifth, Gillingham doubled in a pair to end the scoring.

Myranda Pierson was the winning pitcher for the Hawks. Leduc was charged with the defeat.

Mohawk’s record moved to 4-8 and Humber improved to 8-4.

Mountaineers' head coach Todd Bannister was understandably pleased with game one and the performance by Leduc.

“Aimee pitched a fantastic game, probably one of the better games of her Mohawk career,” Bannister said.

The Mountaineers will be back at Mohawk Sports Park tomorrow (Wednesday) when Fanshawe checks in for games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Scrum Half Loramhel Mateo was the offensive star for the Mohawk women, who were 2-1 at their rugby 7’s competition at St. Lawrence College in Kingston last Saturday.

Mateo (from Niagara Falls-St. Michaels) had five tries and a convert for the day.

The Mountaineers beat the host Vikings 15-7.

Mateo scored two tries and Meagan Stewart (Hamilton-Westmount) added one.

Mohawk next topped the Algonquin Thunder 12-5.

Mateo had both tries plus a convert.

They then lost their final game to the Conestoga Condors 22-5. Mateo got the lone Mohawk try.

After two weeks of play, Mohawk is now 2-4.

Mountaineers’ head coach Alex Paris said the team played much better this week.

"The ladies took from last week's learning experience and applied those today,” Paris said. “The ladies played with a greater level of confidence and execution; we will take the positives from today and prepare for next weekend.”

It was a hot day, but Mohawk golfers turned in some solid play in a tournament at Grand Niagara Golf Club in Niagara Falls last Monday.

Nic Francis led the Mountaineers with a 78, Colin Churchill carded 81, Alex Proksch and Lucas Fantauzzo each came in with 82’s, while Cameron Kotulak shot 85.

Another tune-up is set for this Thursday at Heron Point in Alberton.

The Seneca Sting defeated the Mohawk Mountaineers 3-1 in men’s pre-season volleyball in North York on Sept. 20.

Set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 26-24.

Joel Van Dyk and Brenden Cabral each had six kills for Mohawk.

New Mountaineers head coach Steve Stone said his players battled hard tonight and never gave up.

"We were down every set by double digits and they kept battling to make them close sets,” Stone said. “A big shout out to Chris Dashford who played extremely well in serve-receive and on defence, keeping us in the game the entire time; we look to keep building on our young squad as we prepare for the Humber Cup next week.”

The Mohawk Mountaineers topped the George Brown Huskies of Toronto, 66-53 in pre-season women's basketball the David Braley Athletics and Recreation Centre on Sept. 20.

Shanien O’Neill led the attack with 18 points for Mohawk.

Stef Hrymak had 14 points and Jasmina Kucic chipped in with nine.

Head coach Kevin Duffy said it was a typical first game with inconsistent play.

“But it was a very valuable experience for our seven new players, to get a feel for the college game and get comfortable with our systems,” Duffy said.

George Brown Huskies of Toronto scored an 83-66 win over the Mohawk Mountaineers in men’s pre-season basketball at the David Braley Athletics and Recreation Centre on Sept. 20.

The visitors led 33-29 at the half.

Neil Santos led the Mohawk scorers with 12 points and added eight rebounds.

Braeden Lenters had 10 points and Jordan Martin collected eight points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Mohawk women’s volleyball team dropped the first set at Seneca Sept. 20, but came back to take a 3-1 win in pre-season action at Seneca College.

The scores were 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.

For the Mountaineers, Danielle Kamps had nine kills, two aces and two blocks.

Jessie McIsaac contributed six kills and three digs in just a little over one set played. Amye Pellow had 34 assists and four aces in her first start as setter.

“Our new players really led the way in this match,” said head coach Matt Schnarr. “Overall I was pleased but we need to continue to improve."

The McMaster and Mohawk women’s volleyball squads played a four set exhibition match at the David Braley Athletics and Recreation Centre, last Thursday with the Marauders winning each set.

The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.

The Conestoga Condors handed the Mohawk Mountaineers their second loss to start the men’s rugby season, 34-21 at a sweltering Mohawk Sports Park last Saturday.

Conestoga got off to a fast start, leading 10-0 in the first eleven minutes on unconverted tries by Devon Dupuis and Aaron Melnyk.

A few minutes later the Mountaineers scored their first try of the 2017 season when Jacob Metcalf intercepted a Condors’ pass well inside his own 22 and scampered down the sidelines to pay dirt.

Cole Mabee had the conversion to make the score 10-7.

However, in the 31st minute, Cameron Warner crashed into the end zone. Nick Teri converted.

Then on the last play before the halftime whistle Teri himself had a long run for a try, which he also converted and it was 24-7 Conestoga after 40 minutes.

Six minutes into the second half, Robert Anderson of Mohawk had a long run himself for a try, converted by Mabee, and the Mountaineers closed the deficit to 10 points.

But 10 minutes later, Connor Do evaded a couple of tackles to score. The convert was missed, but the Condors stretched their lead to 29-14.

Then Cameron Schoeneweiss tacked on five more points, scoring the Condors' final try of the game.

The convert attempt was short but Conestoga had a comfortable 34-14 lead after 72 minutes.

Mohawk got a very late consolation try from Ben Logtenburg, converted by Mabee, which made the final score 34-21.

Mohawk fell to 0-2, while Conestoga improved to 1-2.

Mohawk head coach Bill Stuart agreed it was nice to finally get some tries, but they were individual, not team scoring.

“We took advantage of the other team’s mistakes,” he said.

Stuart agreed play was sloppy at times.

“It was a hot day,” he said. “We’re not used to playing in this kind of heat, and the boys found it hard to stay hydrated.”

Mohawk plays host to Georgian College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Grizzlies, from Barrie, beat the Mountaineers badly in week one, but Stuart has a bit more depth to call on.

“It’s a different team,” he noted “I’ve now got guys who have played a bit more and hopefully we’ll do better.”