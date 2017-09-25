Dundas Real McCoys open 2017 to 2018 training camp

Allan Cup Hockey is back. The Dundas Real McCoys opened their 2017 to 2018 training camp on Tuesday night in their new home, the Harry Howell Arena at Clappison’s Corners in Waterdown.

The McCoys’ camp is open to the public each Tuesday night (10 p.m.) and each Friday night (8 p.m.) until the McCoys’ regular season opens on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Dundas will play the Hamilton Steelhawks at Hamilton’s Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.

It has been a busy off-season for both the league and Dundas, as a result of the Thorold Athletics taking a one-year leave of absence. The team will return for the 2018 to 2019 season.

At a meeting in the Cambridge Ontario Hockey Association offices, the clubs approved a five-team, 24-game, balanced schedule that begins Saturday, Oct. 14 with the Brantford Blast visiting the Stoney Creek Generals. The season will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 24 with Stoney Creek travelling to Whitby to play the Dunlops. The 2017 to 2018 schedule will feature Christmas holiday games on Friday, Dec. 29 with Stoney Creek at Dundas, as well as on Saturday, Dec. 30 with Stoney Creek at Whitby.

The league has adopted a 17-player roster for all games this season. The executive felt the reduction in roster size would provide first-line players more opportunities on the ice and provide fans with a better game experience.

As a result of Thorold’s withdrawal, a player dispersal draft was conducted in which the McCoys selected Jonathan D’Ilario, Anthony Geldart, John Martin, Anthony Scornaienchi and Tyler Turcotte.

Dundas president and general manager Don Robertson said Turcotte will be a nice addition to the team’s defensive corps.

“Tyler is a big player who can move the puck well and exhibits good qualities as a defenceman,” said Robertson,

Turcotte is a 29-year-old native of St. Catharines. He is six feet five inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and previously played Ontario Provincial Jr. A hockey for the Oakville Blades, the Cobourg Cougars, the Aurora Tigers, the Orangeville Crushers and the Lindsay Muskies before attending the University of Toronto.

He played five seasons for the Varsity Blues in the Canadian University Sport Ontario Hockey League between 2010 and 2014. Turcotte then played minor professional hockey for the Mississippi Surge of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

