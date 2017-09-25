Ancaster Avalanche record four consecutive wins

As the saying goes: if you believe it, you can do it — as the Ancaster Avalanche are finding out.

After dropping their season-opening game to Leamington back on Sept. 8, the Avs have peeled off four straight victories, including a 2-1 road win over the Niagara Falls Canucks last Friday, followed by a 9-0 romp over the Pelham Panthers on Saturday at Morgan Firestone Arena.

“We have played with a lot of confidence,” said Avs forward Graydon James, after the team collected a pair of victories last week. “We have gone into each game believing we could win, and nothing is more dangerous than a team playing with confidence.”

That kind of spirit can even help overcome some technical shortcomings. Take the win over the Canucks, for example, in which the Avs’ team play was erratic and Niagara Falls controlled the momentum for much of the contest.

But solid individual efforts from goaltender Ryan Dugas and forwards Liam Van Loon and Ben Woodhouse helped the Avs prevail. Van Loon scored a breakaway goal in the first period and Woodhouse buried a shot from the slot in the second to provide the offence while Dugas turned aside 35 shots for his second win of the campaign.

“Not every win will be executed the way it was drawn up before the game,” said Avs coach Ken Peroff. “But we found a way to gut it out. After the game is over, we shift our focus back to getting better and developing every day. “

The next night against Pelham was a more “businesslike” effort against one of the league’s weaker teams, said Peroff. The Avs started slowly, but gained strength as the game wore on.

Brad Lindsay opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period, then the Avs exploded for five second-period markers by Dirk Stadig, James, Matthew Bridgwater, Van Loon and Jeff Lindsay.

Van Loon, Nick Breault and Noah Romeo closed out the tally in the third period and Tanner Sheppard made 15 saves to record the shutout.

While the current run of success has been exciting and perhaps somewhat surprising, given that the Avalanche have a roster loaded with first-year players and a new head coach, they know that they face sterner challenges ahead, the most immediate being their upcoming game against perennial powerhouse Caledonia (Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Morgan Firestone Arena).