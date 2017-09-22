Dave Edgcumbe named volunteer of the year

Dave Edgcumbe from the Hamilton and District Oldtimers Soccer League was named volunteer of the year and Scott Hendry, senior men’s team coach of the Hamilton Hornets Rugby Football Club, has was given the coach of the year award at the 31st annual City of Hamilton Sport Volunteer Appreciation Banquet

The banquet was held at the Hamilton Convention Centre on Thursday night

Among the numerous honours: Kathy Levy was the winner of the Ray Lewis Community Service Award, David Rhys-Jones received the Dr. Gene Sutton Club Excellence Award, Paul Leslie won the Ron Foxcroft Fair Play Award, while swimmer Shelia Dezeeuw and NHLer Ryan Ellis were received Hamilton Hero banners.

Megan MacLean and Sara Marcelli were given Youth Sport Volunteer awards.