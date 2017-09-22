Dundas Blues win season opener despite short bench

Several Dundas Blues Junior Hockey Club players stepped up with strong performances Thursday night to lead the team to a 4-2 win over Grimsby Peach Kings in their season opener despite a limited roster
Goalie Colin Bilik stopped 40 shots for the win, including 19 saves in the second period. Rookie head coach Andrew Tait credited Bilik for keeping Dundas in the game.
With a short bench, including nine forwards and six defencemen, everyone had to take on extra responsibility.
"(Defencemen) Carter Franks and Jamieson Buck probably played about 57 minutes," Tait said. "They showed leadership and allowed the team to win."
Buck was named this year's team captain, with Franks joining Chris Cudek and Cam Docherty as assistants.
Docherty played half the game on defence, his natural position, and half the game at forward to help deal with the lack of bodies. That meant at times the Blues played with five defencemen. Tait praised Docherty's example and leadership, as well as that of Buck and Franks.
Tait said the team still has some roster spots open, and also had a couple of players out due to minor last-minute injuries. Filling those remaining spots will be a factor in maintaining the momentum of the season's first game.
The Blues came out hard and fast in the opening period, with a shot hitting a goalpost within 60 seconds of the first faceoff. Several Blues were forechecking hard, going to the net, and making nice passes in front of the goal crease. As one longtime fan observed: "We have a hustling team this year."
Rookie forward Jordie Morgan scored his first junior goal in his first junior game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game — a highlight not lost on the rookie head coach.
"Getting a goal in your first game, it gave the team a spark," Tait said as he helped track down the puck from Morgan's goal to give to him after the game.
Grimsby wasn't ready to let things get out of hand, however. They stormed back and tied the game 20 seconds later.
Two minutes into the second frame, Danny Attridge of Greensville found the net to give Dundas a 2-1 lead. Everyone on the limited roster kept the pressure up. Within two minutes, last year's leading scorer Chris Cudek scored to give Dundas a 3-1 lead. And less than three minutes later, Jeff McDonough scored to stretch the Blues' lead to 4-1.
McDonough also assisted on both Morgan's goal and Attridge's goal. Zac Plumb, Carter Franks and Connor Pilon each added an assist. Their hustle and presence was obvious throughout the game. Dundas did a good job getting pucks on the goalie and making second chances out of rebounds.
Defenceman Ben Sheppard was named the game's second star, and Cudek the third star.
Moments after the game, Tait walked out of the locker-room with a big smile on his face.
"That was exciting," the rookie head coach said, his first win safely tucked away.
Dundas travels to Port Dover Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24, and returns home to Westoby Ice Surface at Olympic Sports Park on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
