Dundas Blues win season opener despite short bench

Several Dundas Blues Junior Hockey Club players stepped up with strong performances Thursday night to lead the team to a 4-2 win over Grimsby Peach Kings in their season opener despite a limited roster

Goalie Colin Bilik stopped 40 shots for the win, including 19 saves in the second period. Rookie head coach Andrew Tait credited Bilik for keeping Dundas in the game.

With a short bench, including nine forwards and six defencemen, everyone had to take on extra responsibility.

"(Defencemen) Carter Franks and Jamieson Buck probably played about 57 minutes," Tait said. "They showed leadership and allowed the team to win."

Buck was named this year's team captain, with Franks joining Chris Cudek and Cam Docherty as assistants.

Docherty played half the game on defence, his natural position, and half the game at forward to help deal with the lack of bodies. That meant at times the Blues played with five defencemen. Tait praised Docherty's example and leadership, as well as that of Buck and Franks.

Tait said the team still has some roster spots open, and also had a couple of players out due to minor last-minute injuries. Filling those remaining spots will be a factor in maintaining the momentum of the season's first game.

The Blues came out hard and fast in the opening period, with a shot hitting a goalpost within 60 seconds of the first faceoff. Several Blues were forechecking hard, going to the net, and making nice passes in front of the goal crease. As one longtime fan observed: "We have a hustling team this year."

Rookie forward Jordie Morgan scored his first junior goal in his first junior game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game — a highlight not lost on the rookie head coach.

"Getting a goal in your first game, it gave the team a spark," Tait said as he helped track down the puck from Morgan's goal to give to him after the game.