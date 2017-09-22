Kathy Levy, Hamilton Hornets, Paul Leslie, Scott Hendry, Dave Edgcumbe honoured at Sport Volunteer Appreciation Banquet

The top sport volunteers in Hamilton were honoured last night at the 31st annual Sport Volunteer Appreciation Banquet.

Winning the major awards were: Kathy Levy, Knot A Breast (Ray Lewis Community Service Award); Hamilton Hornets (Dr. Gene Sutton Club Excellence); Paul Leslie, Hamilton Aquatic Club (Ron Foxcroft Fair Play Award); Scott Hendry, Hamilton Hornets (Dr. Ray Johnson Coach of the Year Award); and Dave Edgcumbe, Hamilton Sparta (United Trophy Volunteer of the Year).

Also at the Sept. 21 ceremony, Hero Banners were presented to NHL defenceman Ryan Ellis and swimmer Sheila Hill (nee Dezeeuw).

More than 700 people and 60 sports organizations took part in the banquet.

