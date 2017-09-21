Ancaster rallies to come back on Dundas Valley

Ancaster Royals rallied three times to come back from a 3-0 deficit and beat Dundas Valley Gryphons 12-3 in their high school baseball season opener, Wednesday.

Dundas Valley took control in the bottom of the first. After Ancaster starter Drew Mainprize walked Conrad Von Palleske and Luke Rich, Connor Goodes lined a base hit through shortstop to score Von Palleske. Rich scored on a fielder’s choice when Colton Roberts grounded to the third baseman, making it 2-0.

When Charlie Dickson grounded to short, Ancaster fielder Caleb Burliegh made a strong throw to catcher Aidan Muir, who tagged Dundas’ Goodes on the back as he was sliding across the plate for the third run.

Goodes kept control on the mound, for Dundas Valley, striking out three in the bottom of the first — the only blemish a hit batter.

Ancaster’s Mainprize settled down after the bottom of the second. He gave up a single to Dundas Valley’s Adam Boyes and walked Max Klapman. But Kit Corsini hit a hard liner right at Mainprize who snagged it for the out — and the pitcher threw to first to double-up the runner and the ball was fired to second to complete a triple-play.

The play got Ancaster out of a jam, as Dundas Valley had two men on and nobody out already leading 3-0, and appeared to turn around the game for Royals pitcher Mainprize.

Pitching dominated both halves of the third inning, as Dundas Valley held on to the shutout.

But in the top of the fourth, Ancaster finally got to Goodes. Mainprize and Lou Pietran singled and an infield hit by Ty Wilson scored the Royals’ first run. Goodes walked Nick Davies to load the bases with two out, then walked Shane Jeffery and Aidan Muir to tie the game at three.

Boyes came in to relieve Goodes, and got Mac McPhee to ground into a force out to end the inning.

Wilson came in to pitch the bottom of the fourth for Ancaster — holding Dundas Valley to just one walk.