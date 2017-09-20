Bishop Ryan Celtics girls field hockey squad excited to begin 2017 Hamilton Catholic high school run

The squad earned its place in the championship after defeating Cardinal Newman 2-0 in the semifinals. It garnered a bye to the semis having finished atop the standings with a 5-0 record.

Pavao said scoring the championship last season was special and the result of commitment and hard work.

“(Former) head coach Jenn Gallagher took a team of Grade 9s and 10s and spent four years developing them,” she said. “I was lucky enough to join as an assistant coach last season and the very first thing Jenn said to me was, ‘This team has what it takes to go all the way’ … whatever was asked of these girls, they delivered beyond expectations.”

Pavao said Bishop Ryan has a lot of raw talent this season, but the Celtics are going to have to commit to practices and competition opportunities to learn positions and hone skills to be successful again this year.

The squad has what it takes to capture the 2017 HWCAA championship crown, but so does every other team, she said.

Pavao said after seeing Cardinal Newman and the St. Thomas More Knights in tournament play last week, Bishop Ryan knows the competition has become stronger.

The Celtics also are anticipating a strong St. Jean de Brebeuf squad, she said.

“They had a young team last season, but still finished in second place,” Pavao said. “Our girls are going to have to understand that the championship last season was not earned in one season, but over numerous seasons. Regardless of the results this year, we are working toward something great.”



