Bishop Ryan Celtics girls field hockey squad excited to begin 2017 Hamilton Catholic high school run

The Bishop Ryan Celtics girls field hockey squad is about to begin its 2017 Hamilton Catholic high school run.
Bishop Ryan will face the Cardinal Newman Cardinals in its first game of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association season on Sept. 21 at 3:15 p.m. at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School. The Celtics are beginning their run as the 2016 HWCAA champions.
Head coach Sara Pavao says the squad is excited to start the season.
“Our girls also are facing a bit of pressure and feeling the weight of high expectations after such a successful season last year,” she said. “Our goals for the opener are to remain calm and confident with our ball control, keep the play to our strong side and have our girls learn their positions.”
Bishop Ryan is composed of 21 players from grades 9 to 12.
The Celtics feature a mix of experienced and new players.
Pavao said the squad includes many players who have never played field hockey before, but bring athleticism, field sense and skill from other sports.
Bishop Ryan is rebuilding this season after losing 12 players to graduation, including co-captains Rebecca deWilde and Paige Vaccarella, goalie Victoria Pancucci and leading scorer Ashley Sanelli, she said.
“We had some incredibly large holes to fill with the loss of the majority of our experienced veterans,” Pavao said, adding the coaching staff, though, is impressed with the young talent that came out this season. “We still have a strong core of veterans in Nicki Startek, Lauren Domingos, Natalie Daniels, Victoria Pasalic and Camielle Mio. With more practise and competition, this team will come definitely together.”
Bishop Ryan, who made it as far as the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference championship semifinals last season, captured the 2016 HWCAA championship crown last year, beating the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves 2-1 in the final. It was the Celtics’ first city title in 10 years.
The squad earned its place in the championship after defeating Cardinal Newman 2-0 in the semifinals. It garnered a bye to the semis having finished atop the standings with a 5-0 record.
Pavao said scoring the championship last season was special and the result of commitment and hard work.
“(Former) head coach Jenn Gallagher took a team of Grade 9s and 10s and spent four years developing them,” she said. “I was lucky enough to join as an assistant coach last season and the very first thing Jenn said to me was, ‘This team has what it takes to go all the way’ … whatever was asked of these girls, they delivered beyond expectations.”
Pavao said Bishop Ryan has a lot of raw talent this season, but the Celtics are going to have to commit to practices and competition opportunities to learn positions and hone skills to be successful again this year.
The squad has what it takes to capture the 2017 HWCAA championship crown, but so does every other team, she said.
Pavao said after seeing Cardinal Newman and the St. Thomas More Knights in tournament play last week, Bishop Ryan knows the competition has become stronger.
The Celtics also are anticipating a strong St. Jean de Brebeuf squad, she said.
“They had a young team last season, but still finished in second place,” Pavao said. “Our girls are going to have to understand that the championship last season was not earned in one season, but over numerous seasons. Regardless of the results this year, we are working toward something great.”
