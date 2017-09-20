St. Thomas More Knights romp over Cardinal Newman Cardinals

Michael Chris-Ike scored two rushing touchdowns and Isaiah Parkinson scored one ground major to lead the St. Thomas More Knights over Cardinal Newman 37-0 to open the Hamilton Catholic high school senior football season.
The game, a rematch of last season’s league final, which won by More, was played under the lights at Cardinal Newman.
“Our team defence was outstanding once again,” said STM head coach Claudio Silvestri, who was particularly impressed with the play of defenders Ryan Leder, Elijah Menna, Josiah Clarke and Robert Kern.
Also scoring majors for More: Ethan Monaghan caught a 35-yard TD reception from Janiel Gordon and Savaughan Magnaye found the end zone after on 85-yard punt return.
At the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves field last Friday, Mark Randazzo, Michael Arriama and Quinn McHarge scored touchdowns to lead the visiting Bishop Tonnos Titans to a 22-14 victory.
Logan Walkers scored a TD for Brebeuf off a 55-yard pass interception while Austin Talosi ran eight yards for another Braves major.
Elsewhere, Cathedral hammered St. Mary 49-14.
The Hamilton public senior high school and Catholic junior football seasons are slated to kickoff this week.
