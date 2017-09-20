St. Thomas More Knights romp over Cardinal Newman Cardinals

Michael Chris-Ike scored two rushing touchdowns and Isaiah Parkinson scored one ground major to lead the St. Thomas More Knights over Cardinal Newman 37-0 to open the Hamilton Catholic high school senior football season.

The game, a rematch of last season’s league final, which won by More, was played under the lights at Cardinal Newman.

“Our team defence was outstanding once again,” said STM head coach Claudio Silvestri, who was particularly impressed with the play of defenders Ryan Leder, Elijah Menna, Josiah Clarke and Robert Kern.

Also scoring majors for More: Ethan Monaghan caught a 35-yard TD reception from Janiel Gordon and Savaughan Magnaye found the end zone after on 85-yard punt return.