Final round 74 knocks Mackenzie Hughes out of FedEx Cup top 30

Despite a disappointing front nine in the final round of the BMW Championship that dropped Dundas' Mackenzie Hughes out of contention for the Tour Championship, the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club member concluded a successful first year on the PGA Tour on a positive note.

Hughes dropped out of contention for the top 30 in the FedEx Cup playoffs with four bogeys and a double-bogey in the front nine of the final round, Sunday,

Ending the event in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings would have advanced Hughes to the Tour Championship and earned exemptions into the first three major championships as well as all four World Golf Championship events.

And while the sting may last a while for Hughes, the 26-year-old has an incredible rookie season to look back on. A win at the RSM Classic in November 2016 earned Hughes not only the more than $1-million first prize, but also a two-year tour exemption. He won’t have to battle to retain his PGA card for the upcoming season.

Hughes completed his rookie year with more than $2.3-million in total winnings. He had two top 10 finishes, nine top 25 finishes and made the cut in 22 of the 31 events he competed in. He finished the RBC Canadian Open as top Canadian, tied for 32nd overall.

Hughes finishes the season at 107th in the Official World Golf Rankings. That makes him the third best professional golfer in Canada, just behind Graham Delaet (98th in the world), and Canada’s number one Adam Hadwin (46th in the world).

Among Hughes’ season highlights are: a tie for 13th at the Dell Technologies Championship, a tie for 16th at The Players Championship and a tenth-place tie at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It all combined for what is still an impressive 36th place finish in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Highland Secondary School graduate appeared to show signs of bouncing back from the trouble-filled front nine last Sunday with two birdies in the back nine — to move from a low ranking of 39th to 34th with three holes left. Then Hughes double-bogeyed the 17th. That dropped him down to 35th heading to the 18th tee.

Hughes appeared to be affected by a missed eagle putt on the par three 15th. A 275-yard drive put him on the green, within 12-feet of the hole. Broadcaster NBC cut from its coverage of the event leaders to show Hughes putting for eagle. As he tapped in for par, the commentators lamented what that eagle would have meant for Hughes.