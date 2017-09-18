Mohawk College men win Fanshawe run

The Fanshawe Falcons got a goal in the sixth minute after a mix-up by Mohawk about 10 yards away from their goal line and beat the Mountaineers 1-0 in OCAA women’s soccer last Saturday at Redeemer. Mohawk’s record dropped to 2-1.

The men’s soccer team fell to 1-2.

They were beaten 3-1 by Fanshawe.

Nicholas Domazetis scored for the Mountaineers.

The Mohawk women’s rugby 7’s season started last Saturday at the Brampton Rugby Club and the Mountaineers went 0-for-3 in the opening weekend’s play in the OCAA.

Host Humber Hawks whitewashed Mohawk 36-0, while the Sheridan Bruins just got past the Mountaineers 22-20 and Seneca scored a 20-5 win over Mohawk.

The Mohawk women’s softball team suffered two lopsided decisions to powerful St. Clair.

The Saints romped 12-3 and 25-4 at Mohawk Sports Park dropping the Mountaineers’ record to 2-4.

Mackenzie Phillpot had two RBI for the day, while Aimee Leduc, Steph Godden, Emma Nordoff and Raeanne Atkins also drove in runs in the twin bill.

Mohawk teed it up at the Fanshawe golf Invitational at FireRock GC near London.

Nic Francis led the Mohawk contingent with a 74.

Alex Proksch had an 80 while Colin Churchill and Lucas Fantauzzo each carded 85 and Cameron Kotulak shot 94.