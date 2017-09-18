St. Thomas More stuns Cardinal Newman 37-0 in Catholic senior football opener

At St. Mary, Cathedral quarterback Anthony Pimental threw four touchdown passes. Two went to wide receiver Dion Renaud (30 and 60 yards) while Zanyah Jones (19 yards) and Jacob Russell (seven yards) hauled in one each.

Running back Jaxon Brown-Ciraolo powered the Cathedral ground attack, dashing for 67- and 56-yard majors. In addition, he chipped in with a 65-yard punt-return touchdown.

Quarterback Dylan Wilkins plunged over from one yard for St. Mary’s opening touchdown, and he later tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Dennison.

Cathedral’s Brandon Oracko booted seven converts. Sean Darracot replied with two extra points for the Crusaders.

“We’re happy with the guys,” Cathedral coach Anthony Tassone said. “We’ve been working since late August and we had a great experience down in Ohio. That allowed us to be a little ahead of St. Mary right now.”

Tassone said the Gaels feature a balanced offence under the direction of four-year veteran signal-caller Pimental.

“We’re not afraid to run the ball inside, run the ball outside or throw the ball,” the Gaels coach said. “What has enabled us to do that is a very strong offensive line.”

The other HWCAA senior game saw the Bishop Tonnos Titans edge the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves, 22-14.

While on their trip to the States, the More contingent visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and attended a West Virginia college football game.

Cathedral ate a meal with their hosts. They also experienced the college football scene in Michigan.