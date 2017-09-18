St. Thomas More stuns Cardinal Newman 37-0 in Catholic senior football opener

A week after suffering one-sided exhibition high school football losses against American opponents in Ohio, the St. Thomas More Knights and Cathedral Gaels bounced back impressively during their Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic regular-season openers Friday.
The visiting Knights blanked the Cardinal Newman Cardinals 37-0, and Cathedral downed the Crusaders, at St. Mary, 49-14.
“We’re proud of the boys for bouncing back after playing a tough team in Canton,” said coach Claudio Silvestri of the defending-champion Knights.
“This was a good start. Our defence was outstanding. We haven’t won anything yet, though. It’s still early. Newman is a great, well-coached team. We know we’ll probably run into them again.”
The Knights led the Cardinals 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points heading into the intermission. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.
More’s opening drive was capped by a 36-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Janeil Gordon to Ethan Monaghan.
Said Silvestri: “He (Gordon) is a Grade 11 rookie quarterback. He’s just learning our offence. We’re working with him every day. I thought he was pretty solid stepping into his first senior game.”
Along the ground, More got a pair of touchdown runs by veteran Michael Chris-Ike covering four and 19 yards. Isaiah Parkinson also chipped in with a rushing major of two yards.
Savaughn Magnay-Jones provided the most exciting play of the night when he weaved his way 85 yards into the end zone with a punt return. Magnay-Jones also contributed on defence by intercepting a pass by Newman quarterback Daniel Eldridge (also a first-year senior starter).
Kicker Andrew Seiedy was successful on all five of his convert attempts, and a conceded safety touch added to the More point total.
At St. Mary, Cathedral quarterback Anthony Pimental threw four touchdown passes. Two went to wide receiver Dion Renaud (30 and 60 yards) while Zanyah Jones (19 yards) and Jacob Russell (seven yards) hauled in one each.
Running back Jaxon Brown-Ciraolo powered the Cathedral ground attack, dashing for 67- and 56-yard majors. In addition, he chipped in with a 65-yard punt-return touchdown.
Quarterback Dylan Wilkins plunged over from one yard for St. Mary’s opening touchdown, and he later tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Dennison.
Cathedral’s Brandon Oracko booted seven converts. Sean Darracot replied with two extra points for the Crusaders.
“We’re happy with the guys,” Cathedral coach Anthony Tassone said. “We’ve been working since late August and we had a great experience down in Ohio. That allowed us to be a little ahead of St. Mary right now.”
Tassone said the Gaels feature a balanced offence under the direction of four-year veteran signal-caller Pimental.
“We’re not afraid to run the ball inside, run the ball outside or throw the ball,” the Gaels coach said. “What has enabled us to do that is a very strong offensive line.”
The other HWCAA senior game saw the Bishop Tonnos Titans edge the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves, 22-14.
While on their trip to the States, the More contingent visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and attended a West Virginia college football game.
Cathedral ate a meal with their hosts. They also experienced the college football scene in Michigan.
A week after suffering one-sided exhibition high school football losses against American opponents in Ohio, the St. Thomas More Knights and Cathedral Gaels bounced back impressively during their Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic regular-season openers Friday.
The visiting Knights blanked the Cardinal Newman Cardinals 37-0, and Cathedral downed the Crusaders, at St. Mary, 49-14.
“We’re proud of the boys for bouncing back after playing a tough team in Canton,” said coach Claudio Silvestri of the defending-champion Knights.
“This was a good start. Our defence was outstanding. We haven’t won anything yet, though. It’s still early. Newman is a great, well-coached team. We know we’ll probably run into them again.”
The Knights led the Cardinals 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points heading into the intermission. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.
More’s opening drive was capped by a 36-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Janeil Gordon to Ethan Monaghan.
Said Silvestri: “He (Gordon) is a Grade 11 rookie quarterback. He’s just learning our offence. We’re working with him every day. I thought he was pretty solid stepping into his first senior game.”
Along the ground, More got a pair of touchdown runs by veteran Michael Chris-Ike covering four and 19 yards. Isaiah Parkinson also chipped in with a rushing major of two yards.
Savaughn Magnay-Jones provided the most exciting play of the night when he weaved his way 85 yards into the end zone with a punt return. Magnay-Jones also contributed on defence by intercepting a pass by Newman quarterback Daniel Eldridge (also a first-year senior starter).
Kicker Andrew Seiedy was successful on all five of his convert attempts, and a conceded safety touch added to the More point total.
At St. Mary, Cathedral quarterback Anthony Pimental threw four touchdown passes. Two went to wide receiver Dion Renaud (30 and 60 yards) while Zanyah Jones (19 yards) and Jacob Russell (seven yards) hauled in one each.
Running back Jaxon Brown-Ciraolo powered the Cathedral ground attack, dashing for 67- and 56-yard majors. In addition, he chipped in with a 65-yard punt-return touchdown.
Quarterback Dylan Wilkins plunged over from one yard for St. Mary’s opening touchdown, and he later tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Dennison.
Cathedral’s Brandon Oracko booted seven converts. Sean Darracot replied with two extra points for the Crusaders.
“We’re happy with the guys,” Cathedral coach Anthony Tassone said. “We’ve been working since late August and we had a great experience down in Ohio. That allowed us to be a little ahead of St. Mary right now.”
Tassone said the Gaels feature a balanced offence under the direction of four-year veteran signal-caller Pimental.
“We’re not afraid to run the ball inside, run the ball outside or throw the ball,” the Gaels coach said. “What has enabled us to do that is a very strong offensive line.”
The other HWCAA senior game saw the Bishop Tonnos Titans edge the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves, 22-14.
While on their trip to the States, the More contingent visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and attended a West Virginia college football game.
Cathedral ate a meal with their hosts. They also experienced the college football scene in Michigan.
A week after suffering one-sided exhibition high school football losses against American opponents in Ohio, the St. Thomas More Knights and Cathedral Gaels bounced back impressively during their Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic regular-season openers Friday.
The visiting Knights blanked the Cardinal Newman Cardinals 37-0, and Cathedral downed the Crusaders, at St. Mary, 49-14.
“We’re proud of the boys for bouncing back after playing a tough team in Canton,” said coach Claudio Silvestri of the defending-champion Knights.
“This was a good start. Our defence was outstanding. We haven’t won anything yet, though. It’s still early. Newman is a great, well-coached team. We know we’ll probably run into them again.”
The Knights led the Cardinals 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points heading into the intermission. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.
More’s opening drive was capped by a 36-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Janeil Gordon to Ethan Monaghan.
Said Silvestri: “He (Gordon) is a Grade 11 rookie quarterback. He’s just learning our offence. We’re working with him every day. I thought he was pretty solid stepping into his first senior game.”
Along the ground, More got a pair of touchdown runs by veteran Michael Chris-Ike covering four and 19 yards. Isaiah Parkinson also chipped in with a rushing major of two yards.
Savaughn Magnay-Jones provided the most exciting play of the night when he weaved his way 85 yards into the end zone with a punt return. Magnay-Jones also contributed on defence by intercepting a pass by Newman quarterback Daniel Eldridge (also a first-year senior starter).
Kicker Andrew Seiedy was successful on all five of his convert attempts, and a conceded safety touch added to the More point total.
At St. Mary, Cathedral quarterback Anthony Pimental threw four touchdown passes. Two went to wide receiver Dion Renaud (30 and 60 yards) while Zanyah Jones (19 yards) and Jacob Russell (seven yards) hauled in one each.
Running back Jaxon Brown-Ciraolo powered the Cathedral ground attack, dashing for 67- and 56-yard majors. In addition, he chipped in with a 65-yard punt-return touchdown.
Quarterback Dylan Wilkins plunged over from one yard for St. Mary’s opening touchdown, and he later tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Luke Dennison.
Cathedral’s Brandon Oracko booted seven converts. Sean Darracot replied with two extra points for the Crusaders.
“We’re happy with the guys,” Cathedral coach Anthony Tassone said. “We’ve been working since late August and we had a great experience down in Ohio. That allowed us to be a little ahead of St. Mary right now.”
Tassone said the Gaels feature a balanced offence under the direction of four-year veteran signal-caller Pimental.
“We’re not afraid to run the ball inside, run the ball outside or throw the ball,” the Gaels coach said. “What has enabled us to do that is a very strong offensive line.”
The other HWCAA senior game saw the Bishop Tonnos Titans edge the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves, 22-14.
While on their trip to the States, the More contingent visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and attended a West Virginia college football game.
Cathedral ate a meal with their hosts. They also experienced the college football scene in Michigan.