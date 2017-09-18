Hamilton Ringette Association offers free event for young girls to try a new sport

Girls from age 4 to 14 are invited to the Inch Park Arena this Sunday to learn about an alternative to ice hockey.
The Hamilton Ringette Association is holding its annual Come Try Ringette (cometryringette.ca) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The free event is run by trained instructors and gives young players an idea of what the sport is all about, says president Paul Vriends.
“It’s a super fun time for the kids,” says Vriends.
No experience is required, but players need to bring a helmet, pair of skates and gloves. Some loaner helmets are available with advance notice. Contact president@hamiltonringette.ca.
Inch Park Arena is located at 400 Queensdale Ave.
The association has teams for players up to the U14 level. The Hamilton Heat faces off against teams from local municipalities from Caledonia to Niagara Falls.
A “learn to skate” program, which runs throughout the six-month season, is also offered by the association. See hamiltonringette.ca.
