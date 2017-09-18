Hamilton Ringette Association offers free event for young girls to try a new sport

Girls from age 4 to 14 are invited to the Inch Park Arena this Sunday to learn about an alternative to ice hockey.

The Hamilton Ringette Association is holding its annual Come Try Ringette (cometryringette.ca) from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The free event is run by trained instructors and gives young players an idea of what the sport is all about, says president Paul Vriends.

“It’s a super fun time for the kids,” says Vriends.