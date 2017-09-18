Ancaster Avalanche ride offensive outburst to home opening win

It was all’s well that ends well for the Ancaster Avalanche, who rode a third-period offensive outburst to a 9-5 victory over the Thorold Blackhawks in their GOJHL home opener at Morgan Firestone Arena last Saturday.

Actually, things started out pretty well for the Avs, too, as they burst out to an early 3-0 lead. It was the middle section of the game that gave them trouble.

“It just shows we’ve got a lot of work to do, especially defensively with regards to limiting our mistakes,” said Avs coach Ken Peroff. “I’m just thrilled we were able to score nine goals to cover up for that.”

The contest began with a poignant pre-game ceremony, in which both teams and the on-ice officials gathered at centre ice with Nick and Suzanne Zupan to salute the fans in honour of their son, former Avalanche captain Luke Zupan, who tragically passed away two years ago to the day.

The Avs came out like gangbusters as Kyle Kennery, Noah Romeo and Dirk Stadig scored by 10:35 of the first period. But the tide suddenly turned and by the end of the frame, Thorold had evened the score on goals by Trevor Neumann, Blair Jenkins and Griffen Fox, and then took a 4-3 lead at 9:05 of the second period on a power-play goal by Matthew Chard.

“We started really strong, but then we crashed,” said Avs centre Ben Woodhouse. “We just got too comfortable with the 3-0 lead. But we were able to battle through it.”

Woodhouse led the way with a pair of goals to wrest back the lead from Thorold and set up the final frame in which Ancaster widened their margin with goals from Jared Hill, Stadig and Luke Croucher. Woodhouse completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal to seal the victory. Fox added another power-play goal for the Blackhawks.

“We brought it to them physically,” said Woodhouse, of Ancaster’s third-period push. “There were a couple of big hits that helped us keep the pressure on.”

Tanner Sheppard collected his first win of the season in goal for Ancaster, stopping 22 of 27 shots. Woodhouse and Kennery each had four points, while Graydon James chipped in with three assists.

NOTES: Ancaster’s next game is tomorrow night (Friday, Sept. 22) at Niagara Falls (Gale Centre, 7 p.m.), while their next home game is Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Pelham Panthers (Morgan Firestone Arena, 7:30 p.m.)