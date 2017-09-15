Ancaster’s Bishop Tonnos Titans down Crusaders to start season

The Bishop Tonnos Titans couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2017 Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic high school baseball season.

Matched against the defending-champion St. Mary Crusaders in the opener, the visiting Titans cruised to an 11-0 five-inning victory at Alexander Park Thursday.

Tonnos sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, pushing across seven runs. And that was more than enough offensive support for pitcher Alex Mitton who no-hit the Crusaders through his four innings of work. The left-hander struck out six and walked two.

“A really good first inning made it easy for me,” said Mitton, a Grade 11 student who gave way to reliever Tristan Osika for the final inning when St. Mary managed its only hit.

“We were a little worried coming into the game because we know what they did last year,” Tonnos coach Paul Osika said. “We have a young team. We lost a lot of seniors in the last couple of years. I told the boys just to have fun out there and do their best. Swing the bat, put the ball in play and make the plays. It’s not complicated.”

Josh Tee, the St. Mary’s ace who picked up the victory during last year’s 3-1 championship game victory over the Bishop Ryan Celtics, allowed the first seven Tonnos batters to reach base. Eric DiSalvia’s single drove home leadoff batter Joseph Sayej who had walked and advanced when Matt Underwood reached safely on an infield throwing error. That was followed by an RBI single by first baseman Osika and a two-run single by third baseman Matt Valaitis.

A second infield throwing error, three stolen bases and a wild pitch produced additional first-inning damage.

“My thoughts coming in were to throw strikes, hit my spots and put us in a good position to get a lead and win the game,” Mitton said.

Asked if it was the best game he has ever pitched during his three-year high school career, Mitton said: “For now, yes. Hopefully, many more to come. I feel I have a lot of movement on my pitches. I hit my spots well and, overall, I have decent velocity.”

Mitton pointed out that his Burlington Fieldhouse Pirates club team and Tee’s squad (Great Lakes Canadians) played an exhibition game the day before in Dorchester, Ont. Both players pitched in relief.