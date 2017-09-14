Ancaster’s original Little League team marks 70th birthdays with reunion

Players might have been a little slow in gaining momentum, but once they found their stride, there was very little stopping them.

In 1962, as Senior Little League All-Stars, the team travelled to New York and claimed the Eastern Canadian championship crown. A Hamilton Spectator story heralded the news of their impressive victory and the hometown’s reaction to it.

“The championship was the first ever won by an Ancaster team and the village turned out in force when the team returned home Saturday evening,” the story states. “Reeve Wilfred Wade officially congratulated the boys in an impromptu celebration held in the Ancaster Shopping Plaza, and later Mr. Wade was host to the champs at a victory dinner.”

The story refers to the team as “homeless heroes” because at the time, they were without a diamond to call their own. After outgrowing Ancaster Little League Ball Park, players moved to the fairgrounds, which were then located on Garner Road. The following year, 1963, the team, its fans and families took charge once again of their baseball destiny.

“Somehow, someone got permission for us to use the high school grounds,” said Watts. “There was no real diamond there, so we cut out the bases and home plate with shovels and built a mound.”

In 1963, the kids won the Halton District championships and ended up playing at Hamilton Civic Stadium. They felt like they had hit the big time, complete with lights, dugouts, concrete change rooms and stands for fans, said Watts.

In 1965, they also won the Ontario Baseball Association provincial championships in the juvenile division.

“I think the strongest part of our team was our pitchers — Barry Watts and Rick Bulley,” said Watts. “We also had strong hitting, and we only had 12 or so playing all the time. We just had the desire to play baseball.”

At age 19 in 1966, the original Little League team moved to the Ontario Baseball Association junior division and was one of eight teams invited to play in the Toronto Champions of Champions tournament at Maple Leaf stadium.

It was a “big thrill,” said Watts.

“This was the major leagues. That was where Babe Ruth played,” he said.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and such was the case with Ancaster’s original Little League team. The boys grew up, graduated high school and moved on with their lives. In total, the team brought Ancaster its first Halton District Championship, two provincial championships and an Eastern Canadian championship.

“We had a very competitive spirit and fortunately, that shaped all of our lives and how we succeeded afterward,” Watts said. “We were also really into teamwork and believed others in life were important.”

The team now includes a retired chartered accountant, school teacher, family business owner, a human resources consultant and two professional hockey players, among others.

But when they return to Ancaster Little League Ball Park, there will likely only be one thing on their minds — those halcyon days of youth between 1956 and 1966 when the team either found — or built — its own field of dreams.



