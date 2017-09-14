STM Knights in tough against Golden Eagles

The St. Thomas More senior football Knights knew they would be in for a tough battle.
With only eight practices behind them the defending Hamilton Catholic high school league champs took on the GlenOak Golden Eagles in Canton, Ohio last Friday.
One of the top high school football teams in Ohio, the Golden Eagles were pretty much in mid-season form.
They had been on the field since early August and had already played two regular season games plus the pre-season.
Not surprisingly the Golden Eagles won the game 39-0.
More head coach Claudio Silvestri was quick to point out the score was not indicative of the game.
“Our defence was absolutely stellar,” said Silvestri. “If we had any kind of offence going, it would have been a tight game.”
Silvestri said his troops forced GlenOak to several three and outs (they were playing under American football rules) but were starting to get tired in the second half.
“Our defence was exhausted,” he said “We had trouble putting first downs together so the defence was on a lot.”
Silvestri noted it was a very physical game and that all of the Golden Eagles points came on long, grinding drives.
“We did not give up any big plays,” he said, adding the Golden Eagles coaches complemented the Knights on the tough play of their defence.
Silvestri said he was particularly impressed with the play of linebacker Ryan Leder and defensive back Elijiah Menna.
The More field boss said the game also enabled the Knights to get every player on the field and evaluate them which will help the team determine who will start when STM opens the Hamilton high school football season at Cardinal Newman at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“We still have a long way to go in terms of getting our offence in gear,” said Silvestri who noted the team has a new offensive line this season.
In addition to being a good learning experience, the trip to Canton, Ohio gave Knights players a chance to bond and experience the atmosphere of high school football in an American football hotbed.
“It’s big down there,” Silvestri said. “Everything kid of shuts down on Friday because everybody in the State of Ohio goes to a Friday night football game.”
On Friday morning the Knights toured the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame and on the way home they took in a West Virginia Mountaineers college football game.
