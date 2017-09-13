Ancaster Community Services benefits from Little League’s 24-hour game

A challenge to survive 24 hours in the Snake Pit has resulted in a $3,320 financial boost for Ancaster Community Services.

Organizer Chris Davies and Ancaster Little League hosted a 24-hour charity baseball game in August and issued a challenge they dubbed surviving in the Snake Pit — the nickname for the Major Field at Ancaster Little League Ball Park.

The overnight baseball players raised $1,660, and Ancaster Little League matched the total.

Davies said at one point on the Saturday of the event, more than 80 kids were playing ball, requiring the use of two diamonds. When it got dark, people set up several tents and camped out while they watched movies until 2 a.m.

“It was quite a sight (Sunday) morning to see those little kids come down from the tents with their ball bags over their shoulder, ready to go at it again,” said Davies.

More than 200 innings of ball were played. Each child who registered paid $20 and, in return, got a T-shirt that states “I Survived 24 Hours in the Snake Pit.”

Melanie Barlow, executive director of Ancaster Community Services, said the organization is grateful for the monetary donation.

“This is an incredible contribution to our local charity, and the fact that it was the youth in our community who helped to make it happen makes it even more meaningful,” she said.

Along with the players who played ball for 24 hours and Ancaster Little League for matching the funds raised, Davies thanked Adam Strongman at Extra Innings Baseball for sponsoring the event, Aaron Gerrard for organizing the movies and Tammy Mansfield, who brought breakfast at 5 a.m.



