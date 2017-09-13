Hamilton indoor multi-use sports facility holding community meeting Sept. 26

The SportHamilton Indoor Multi-Sport Facility Task Force is holding a meeting Sept. 26 to get feedback from aquatics groups and members of the public who may support such a development.

The task force plans to share preliminary findings related to the inclusion of an aquatics facility and its recommendations on moving forward with this part of the project.

The meeting is being held Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m., at Westmount Recreation Centre, 35 Lynbrook Dr. RSVP to kgonci4@gmail.com.

