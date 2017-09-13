Stoney Creek’s Kevin Lytwyn to don maple leaf at artistic gymnastics world championships

Kevin Lytwyn is gearing up to wear the red and white in the global air.

The 26-year-old Stoney Creek native has been chosen to compete for Canada at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Oct. 2 to 8 in Montreal. He will be demonstrating his prowess on the horizontal bar.

“I am really excited to have been selected to represent the country at the world championships, especially on home turf,” Lytwyn said. “I had a difficult season last year, dealing with an injury, so to come back and qualify for the biggest gymnastics event this year is awesome.”

Lytwyn was named to Canada’s six-man squad after having an impressive performance at the FIG Individual Apparatus World Challenge Cup Sept. 1 to 3 in Varna, Bulgaria.

I am really excited to have been selected to represent the country at the world championships, especially on home turf.

His hopes of making the national squad were contingent on his results at the world challenge cup on the horizontal bar. Four athletes already had been chosen for the team, with three still contending for the final two spots.

Lytwyn, who admitted he had been feeling good but nervous heading into the cup, gripped, swung and dismounted his way to a score of 14.15 on the horizontal bar in the men’s qualifier on Sept. 1.

He was up against about 30 athletes from across the globe. His score was the second highest on the bar that day.

“That qualified me for Canada’s world championship team,” Lytwyn said, adding he then attempted a more difficult routine with a new skill he’s been developing in the finals on Sept. 3. “No one has ever competed in the skill before and if I had completed it, I would have got it named after me. Unfortunately, I fell while doing it and ended up in eighth place in the finals.”

Lytwyn journeyed to the world challenge cup after he was deemed by the Gymnastics Canada Federation as a “good potential athlete” for the world championships during a training camp in July.

Lytwyn said being recognized in that way was a big deal, following a hard season last year.