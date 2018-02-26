The Royal Botanical Gardens recently hosted a Natural Areas Open House, where several experts in botany, ornithology, water sciences, etc., presented results from 2017 environmental monitoring.
The wealth of data shared demonstrated the condition of water, flora and fauna, with a special focus on Cootes Paradise and its surrounding forest and marsh areas. It was a very informative and enlightening presentation on a local environmentally significant area.
During question period at the conclusion of the evening, a spectator who appeared to have some association with city infrastructure inquired what had the biggest negative impact on the Cootes area. The audience anticipated an answer related to water treatment facilities, heavy rain events, or perhaps, industry.
The answer was not expected. In a word, the biggest negative impact was caused by — Ancaster.
Yet, when one considers the rapid proliferation of vast hectares of townhomes and the erection of lot-encompassing dream-homes all contributing to the substantial loss of farm land, wood lots and green spaces, as well as the destruction of innumerable mature trees, it really isn’t such a surprise.
The final consequence is vast swathes of impermeable surfaces providing ideal conditions for a deluge of contaminated storm water to flood down the mountain to the environs below. We are all connected.
The kingdom on the mountain should have some consideration for the valley-folk (and wildlife) below.
A.M. Mori
Ancaster
