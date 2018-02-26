The Royal Botanical Gardens recently hosted a Natural Areas Open House, where several experts in botany, ornithology, water sciences, etc., presented results from 2017 environmental monitoring.

The wealth of data shared demonstrated the condition of water, flora and fauna, with a special focus on Cootes Paradise and its surrounding forest and marsh areas. It was a very informative and enlightening presentation on a local environmentally significant area.

During question period at the conclusion of the evening, a spectator who appeared to have some association with city infrastructure inquired what had the biggest negative impact on the Cootes area. The audience anticipated an answer related to water treatment facilities, heavy rain events, or perhaps, industry.

The answer was not expected. In a word, the biggest negative impact was caused by — Ancaster.