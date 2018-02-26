Hamilton councillors and any would be candidates for this year’s municipal election should take heed about the state of the city’s roads.

From Burlington Street to Upper Sherman, from Barton Street to Main Street West, Hamilton’s roads are crumbling. And that is not an exaggeration. Main Street West has deteriorated so much councillors are looking at emergency repairs for the roadway where asphalt has morphed into gravel. But Main Street is only one of many roads that are bearing the brunt of Hamilton’s financial neglect and climate change.

Councillors and public works staff know the road repair problems that afflict the city. The cost needed to make the necessary repairs to Hamilton’s ever growing inventory of roads, bridges, sidewalks and buildings is about $3.5 billion. Councillors have already instituted an annual tax increase of 0.5 per cent — generating about $4.4 million in additional funding — to help combat the infrastructure battle. But it’s not enough.

The city owns and operates about $19 billion in core public works infrastructure that is desperately in need of repairs. Councillors and potential candidates for political office in the 2014 municipal election residents told them in no uncertain terms, the top issue for them was not building the light rail transit system, but improving the city’s roads and sidewalks.

Some councillors have been tapping into their area rating funds to provide a few band-aid solutions to sidewalks and roads, but as the evidence on the city’s streets is proof, those efforts are not even close to solving the problem.

The reality is Hamilton has limited financial resources to keep up with the needed infrastructure repairs. Their only real recourse is to raise taxes, something taxpayers could accept if they knew the money would be used for infrastructure.

Councillors have begged from the provincial and federal governments for infrastructure funding, with some success as witness the millions of dollars to improve the Woodward Avenue Treatment Plant. But that funding doesn’t address the basic need of fixing roads and sidewalks.

While it is nice to dream about a major entertainment precinct in the downtown core, or spending about half a million dollars on what had become a fool’s errand to entice Amazon to make Hamilton home, councillors should be more concerned about filling in a pothole or fixing a street that is fast becoming rubble. Residents told politician candidates in 2014 their major issue was infrastructure repairs.

Their cries of frustration continue.