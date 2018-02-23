Hello friends and neighbours,

February has been a lively month. With proceedings at Queen’s Park resuming and many local events to attend, it is an exciting time to be a representative for our area for Hamilton East and Stoney Creek.

I have always been proud to fight for workers’ rights. Standing up for pensioners, employees and the little guy is a big part of what I do on a regular basis. Today’s topic very much reflects this advocacy: addressing problems with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). This is something I and my New Democratic colleagues have long advocated for.

For those who don’t know, the WSIB is an agency responsible for administering no-fault insurance and compensation to Ontario workers who have become injured or sick due to their job. This is an important mechanism, but it certainly has its many flaws.

I recently had a meeting with representatives from a group representing injured workers here in Hamilton. We discussed one of the major flaws with the current WSIB system. This major flaw is known as ‘Deeming’. Deeming occurs when the WSIB determines that an employee who has sustained a permanent injury, is capable of finding suitable work. Often this determination is based on cost efficiency not on a worker’s recovery. By deeming an injured worker, the WSIB pretends they have a job whether or not they are actually employed.

Loss-of-earnings benefits are provided to these injured workers to make up the difference between the wage they could potentially be attaining and what they were making before the injury or illness.

There are huge problems with this practice. To start, the training offered from the WSIB is often inadequate and makes finding a good paying permanent job, extremely unlikely. Someone who may have been earning full benefits could be forced to take a minimum wage position with very few benefits.

In many cases, injured individuals will be unable to find work as well. According to the Injured Workers’ Consultants legal clinic, around 82,000 Ontarians from 2007 to present have been “deemed” to have jobs without actually finding work. For those in such a circumstance, no additional benefits are provided and they are left with few alternatives. In extreme cases, coverage is even becoming more restrained leaving injured workers to receive nothing.

There is a way to end this problem and it starts at the top with the Ontario Government and Kathleen Wynne. Fix this broken WSIB system and make sure injured workers are given the benefits and protections they have earned.

- Paul Miller is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek