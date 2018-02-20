Thank you to the people of Stoney Creek who generously supported the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank.
Our Christmas season was extremely busy, beginning Dec. 1. We provided assistance to 936 people, including 584 adults and 352 children. We also provided toys to 300 children.
Thank you to all the individuals, families, schools, churches, service clubs and businesses who donated money, food, personal items and new toys to make this possible. You made it a fantastic year.
We help approximately 675 individuals each month. Please remember to keep donating non-expired, unopened, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items all year long. Donations may be dropped off during our regular operating hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 Hwy. 8, rear entrance, between Dewitt and Fruitland roads. Donations may also be left in our donation bin at Fortinos, at Highway 20 and Upper Centennial Parkway.
Again, thank you very much to everyone who donated. The volunteers at the Stoney Creek Community Food appreciate your generosity so that we can continue to provide this needed service to the people of Stoney Creek.
Susan Rogers
Stoney Creek Community Food Bank
News media should refocus its priorities
I am tired of the news media focusing on Trump's affair with that adult film star. It is boring and aggravating, as it is not what the true news should be about. If the goal is to undermine Mr. Trump, it will not.
I advise the media to focus on some bigger issues in Canada like discrimination of us pro-life Christians by our own Canadian Liberal government. The ministers do not know what it means when they talk about "women's reproductive rights." They insist that abortion is a woman's right to reproduction; however, it is not.
Abortion is the elimination of the result of procreation, a child. A woman's reproductive right is to ensure she gets the proper care and attention throughout her lifespan, especially when she is pregnant. My advice to the government ministers and Liberal politicians is to educate themselves about a woman's anatomy and physiology before putting absurd legislation into law. I am not sure what the politicians are smoking during meetings, which is blurring their minds. If it is marijuana, that is sill illegal.
Wieslawa Derlatka
Hamilton
Where are the snow fences?
RE: Drifting snow
Where are the snow fences this year? There is a lot of snow drifting on secondary roads, lots of dangerous whiteouts that could be lessened somewhat by having snow fences. It's loo late for this year, but next year maybe we should go back to tried and true safety measures.
Dorothy Stothert
Hamilton
Thank you to the people of Stoney Creek who generously supported the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank.
Our Christmas season was extremely busy, beginning Dec. 1. We provided assistance to 936 people, including 584 adults and 352 children. We also provided toys to 300 children.
Thank you to all the individuals, families, schools, churches, service clubs and businesses who donated money, food, personal items and new toys to make this possible. You made it a fantastic year.
We help approximately 675 individuals each month. Please remember to keep donating non-expired, unopened, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items all year long. Donations may be dropped off during our regular operating hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 Hwy. 8, rear entrance, between Dewitt and Fruitland roads. Donations may also be left in our donation bin at Fortinos, at Highway 20 and Upper Centennial Parkway.
Again, thank you very much to everyone who donated. The volunteers at the Stoney Creek Community Food appreciate your generosity so that we can continue to provide this needed service to the people of Stoney Creek.
Susan Rogers
Stoney Creek Community Food Bank
News media should refocus its priorities
I am tired of the news media focusing on Trump's affair with that adult film star. It is boring and aggravating, as it is not what the true news should be about. If the goal is to undermine Mr. Trump, it will not.
I advise the media to focus on some bigger issues in Canada like discrimination of us pro-life Christians by our own Canadian Liberal government. The ministers do not know what it means when they talk about "women's reproductive rights." They insist that abortion is a woman's right to reproduction; however, it is not.
Abortion is the elimination of the result of procreation, a child. A woman's reproductive right is to ensure she gets the proper care and attention throughout her lifespan, especially when she is pregnant. My advice to the government ministers and Liberal politicians is to educate themselves about a woman's anatomy and physiology before putting absurd legislation into law. I am not sure what the politicians are smoking during meetings, which is blurring their minds. If it is marijuana, that is sill illegal.
Wieslawa Derlatka
Hamilton
Where are the snow fences?
RE: Drifting snow
Where are the snow fences this year? There is a lot of snow drifting on secondary roads, lots of dangerous whiteouts that could be lessened somewhat by having snow fences. It's loo late for this year, but next year maybe we should go back to tried and true safety measures.
Dorothy Stothert
Hamilton
Thank you to the people of Stoney Creek who generously supported the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank.
Our Christmas season was extremely busy, beginning Dec. 1. We provided assistance to 936 people, including 584 adults and 352 children. We also provided toys to 300 children.
Thank you to all the individuals, families, schools, churches, service clubs and businesses who donated money, food, personal items and new toys to make this possible. You made it a fantastic year.
We help approximately 675 individuals each month. Please remember to keep donating non-expired, unopened, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items all year long. Donations may be dropped off during our regular operating hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 Hwy. 8, rear entrance, between Dewitt and Fruitland roads. Donations may also be left in our donation bin at Fortinos, at Highway 20 and Upper Centennial Parkway.
Again, thank you very much to everyone who donated. The volunteers at the Stoney Creek Community Food appreciate your generosity so that we can continue to provide this needed service to the people of Stoney Creek.
Susan Rogers
Stoney Creek Community Food Bank
News media should refocus its priorities
I am tired of the news media focusing on Trump's affair with that adult film star. It is boring and aggravating, as it is not what the true news should be about. If the goal is to undermine Mr. Trump, it will not.
I advise the media to focus on some bigger issues in Canada like discrimination of us pro-life Christians by our own Canadian Liberal government. The ministers do not know what it means when they talk about "women's reproductive rights." They insist that abortion is a woman's right to reproduction; however, it is not.
Abortion is the elimination of the result of procreation, a child. A woman's reproductive right is to ensure she gets the proper care and attention throughout her lifespan, especially when she is pregnant. My advice to the government ministers and Liberal politicians is to educate themselves about a woman's anatomy and physiology before putting absurd legislation into law. I am not sure what the politicians are smoking during meetings, which is blurring their minds. If it is marijuana, that is sill illegal.
Wieslawa Derlatka
Hamilton