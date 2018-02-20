Thank you to the people of Stoney Creek who generously supported the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank.

Our Christmas season was extremely busy, beginning Dec. 1. We provided assistance to 936 people, including 584 adults and 352 children. We also provided toys to 300 children.

Thank you to all the individuals, families, schools, churches, service clubs and businesses who donated money, food, personal items and new toys to make this possible. You made it a fantastic year.

We help approximately 675 individuals each month. Please remember to keep donating non-expired, unopened, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items all year long. Donations may be dropped off during our regular operating hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 Hwy. 8, rear entrance, between Dewitt and Fruitland roads. Donations may also be left in our donation bin at Fortinos, at Highway 20 and Upper Centennial Parkway.